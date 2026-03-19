Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1281
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Example of counting four types of pending orders in code Min Max for N Bars Martingal
Example of counting four types of pending orders in code Min Max for N Bars Martingale 2
An example of counting four types of pending orders in the code Min Max for N Bars Martingale 2
Vladimir, for some reason it does not count bylimit orders????
int count_buy_limits = 0;
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
{
if(o_orderInfo.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
{
count_buy_limits++;
}
}
Vladimir, for some reason does not count bylimit orders????
int count_buy_limits = 0;
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
{
if(o_orderInfo.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
{
count_buy_limits++;
}
}
1. Insert code correctly
There are no compilation errors.
HERE IS THE CODE:
There are no compilation errors...
HERE'S THE CODE:
Carefully review my example and your example. You cannot copy mindlessly. You have to think a little. Look for an error in your code.
Insert the code correctly (using the button - I corrected your message the first time)
Look carefully at my example and your example. You can't copy mindlessly. You have to think a little. Look for an error in your code.
Insert the code correctly (using the button - I corrected your message for the first time)
Yep, got it all...
Yes, you forgot that if you bypass the loop, you have to BREAK at each iteration:
Reference:
SelectByIndex
Selects an order for further access by the specified index
Yes, you forgot that if you bypass the loop, you have to BREAK at each iteration:
Reference:
SelectByIndex
Selects an order for further access by the specified index
Good afternoon.
No migration to"shared hosting" when transactions are open?
Or another reason?
I have closed the trades, it is not migrating anyway.
Expert works and loads everywhere, what could be the problem?
Good afternoon.
No migration to"shared hosting" when transactions are open?
Or another reason?
I have closed the trades, it is not migrating anyway.
Expert Advisor works and is loaded everywhere, what could be the problem?
The problem is in the EA. By the way, the rules on shared hosting prohibit dlls.