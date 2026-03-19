Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1292
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Usually the balance goes into minus after the walrus stake
and when they find it, it won't come back.)
If it's not too much trouble, can you please explain in simple words?)
Just with a balance of 200 euros, the balance went to 50,000, I do not want to play on the exchange, I just came out)
in plus or minus 50,000?
Just with a balance of 200 euros, the balance went to 50,000, I did not want to play on the exchange, I just came out)
Which exchange?
What makes you think the balance is 50,000?
A screenshot!
in plus or minus 50,000?
Minus
If minus, it should be written as -50000
Minus
No such thing - he should have caught the stake and there should be pennies left on the balance sheet
No such thing - he should have caught the stake and there should be pennies left on the balance
Until you get a screenshot like this, it's hard to conclude what happened there.
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P.S. However, it is clear what happened, the usual scam in search of an impressionable victim.