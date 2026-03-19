Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1294
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How do I understand the account type programmatically? Hedge or netting?
Or like this
m_label_info[3].Description(m_account.MarginModeDescription());
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
Please tell me where the error lies:SELL_STOP - the orders are calculated, but SELL doesn't want it. According to the algorithm, if there are none, the SELL_STOP order is placed, and if there is at least one of them, the order is not placed.
Please tell me where the error lies:SELL_STOP - orders are counted, but SELL does not want. According to the algorithm, if there are none, the SELL_STOP order is placed, and if at least one of them is present, no order is placed.
Don't confuse the LOCAL ORDER with the POSITION.
Don't confuse the REMOTE ORDER with the POSITION.
Every time onCalculate function is called, it equals 0.
I was outputting the value of begin via print function.
The reference book says that begin is "where the meaningful data starts from". This doesn't tell me anything.
I don't understand what parameter begin in second variant of onCalculate function is responsible for.
Every time onCalculate function is called, it equals 0.
I made the output of begin value via print function.
The reference book says that begin is "where meaningful data starts from". This doesn't tell me anything.
Look at the open indicator codes from Example.
Look at the open indicator codes from Example.
I looked. Always begin = 0.
Here, I pulled a piece of code from AMA indicator
if(begin!=0)
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodAMA+begin);
And what should this code tell me if the condition begin!=0 is never true?
It gives out some nonsense in the end, much more than closed orders.