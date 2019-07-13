Indicator Disappears when compiled
I downloaded this indicatoir and place it to indicators folder.
After that - I compiled this indicator in MetEditor -
After that - I refreshed indicator's folder in Navigator -
and I attached this indicator to the chart - it works:
no.
i just noticed,the link for the indicator in code is different from the indicator i am talking about
can you please compile the code i have given above?
Here is the indicator , if you want to have a look
no.
i just noticed,the link for the indicator in code is different from the indicator i am talking about
can you please compile the code i have given above?
Here is the indicator , if you want to have a look
I compiled your indicator (indicator from the first post).
Indicator attached.
Not a problem at all (good indicator).
I compiled your indicator (indicator from the first post).
Indicator attached.
Not a problem at all (good indicator).
can you please have a look at the video :
https://youtu.be/Cz4ewFFD5i4
i couldn't upload the video here directly so i uploaded it to the youtube and posting the link here
can you please have a look at the video :
i couldn't upload the video here directly so i uploaded it to the youtube and posting the link here
If you compile the indicator in MetaEditor so the MetaEditor is creating ex4 from mql4 source (compiling = creating ex4/ex5 files).
Because metatrader 4 is using ex4 files only (Metatrader is not using source codes).
So, after compiling indicator in MetaEditor (after MetaEditor creates new ex4 file) so you can attach this new ex4 file to the chart.
And old ex4 file may be disappeared.
It is how I understood your video.
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Means: you should compile and after that - attach to the chart.
because if you attach to the chart and after that - compile so it will not work.
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when i compile the indicator it stops working
there is no error in the code only two warnings
its working fine but when i open it in the metaeditor and compile again (with or without making any changes) , it stops working,what could be the problem?
thanks in advance