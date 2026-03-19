Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 568

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diallaf:

advise how to install the downloaded indicator in Metatrader

??????

In the video below you can see an example of how to install the COUNTER. The only difference with the INDICATOR is that EAs need to be placed in the "Experts" folder and indicators need to be placed in the "Indicators" folder:


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Left a question in the Marketplace in the feedback. How do I sign up to be notified of a response?
 
My friends, please advise. Did I get it right - one activation of a paid robot allows it to work on one computer only, while it can be used in countless trading terminals installed on that computer ? Is that how it works?
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Artem Prischepa:
My friends, please advise. Did I get it right - one activation of a paid robot allows it to work on one computer only, while it can be used in countless trading terminals installed on that computer ? Is it so?
Yes. It is tied to the hardware, not the terminal.
 

Hello forum members.
I wrote my first EA, it puts trades on the backtest, but it's strange (picture attached). I think there were no such prices in the current bar. I set different deviation - does not help.

Maybe someone has a problem?

 
daveduke:

Hello forum members.
I wrote my first EA, it places trades on the backtest, but it's weird (picture attached). I don't see such prices in the current bar. I set different deviations, but it does not help.

Has anyone come across this?

I would like to try to use spread. The chart is drawn at Bid prices, Ask prices are not visible. Buy positions are opened at Ask price.
 
Brothers, please advise!!! Found some old indicators in my storages, put them on MT4 latest version and they don't work. What to do? I'd be very grateful for a hint!!!
 
Сергей Крысанов:
Brothers, please advise!!! Found some old indicators in my archives, I put them on MT4 of the latest version and they don't work. What to do? I'd be very grateful for a hint!!!

There's nothing you can do with these. You need the source code.

What does the log even say? Out of range?

 

Please tell me why I can put a negative shift in the terminal on the Maschka

but not in my EA. The condition does not work:

 if(CopyBuffer(MA_fast_long,0,0,3,MA_fast_long_Val)<0)
      {
      Alert("Error copying buffers fast indicator MA - error number:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
      }  
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At what price are stop orders opened?
1...561562563564565566567568569570571572573574575...1605
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