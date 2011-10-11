MetaTrader 5 For Android In Late Summer!
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We are glad to announce that MetaTrader 5 for Android will be released in this late summer. You'll be able to trade Forex and Stock Markets using smartphones and tablet PCs powered by OS from Google.
MetaTrader 5 for Android release schedule will be the same as for the iPhone mobile trading platform. In the initial version traders will be able to receive real-time quotes, trade and view history of trading operations.
Charts and Technical Analysis will be available in subsequent versions. Stay tuned for news!