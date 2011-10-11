MetaTrader 5 For Android In Late Summer!

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We are glad to announce that MetaTrader 5 for Android will be released in this late summer. You'll be able to trade Forex and Stock Markets using smartphones and tablet PCs powered by OS from Google.

MetaTrader 5 for Android - Mobile Trading Platform

MetaTrader 5 for Android release schedule will be the same as for the iPhone mobile trading platform. In the initial version traders will be able to receive real-time quotes, trade and view history of trading operations.

MetaTrader 5 Android: Market Watch    MetaTrader 5 Android: Market Watch    MetaTrader 5 Android: Add Symbols

MetaTrader 5 Android: Symbols List    MetaTrader 5 Android: Setting Trade    MetaTrader 5 Android: Setting Trade

MetaTrader 5 Android: Finished Trade    MetaTrader 5 Android: Trades History    MetaTrader 5 Android: Trades & Orders

Charts and Technical Analysis will be available in subsequent versions. Stay tuned for news!

 
arent late summer suppose to be end of september?? waiting to see android meta5..
 
Could you please make iPad version? iPhone version with compatible view is not fun. 
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