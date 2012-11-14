MetaQuotes Software Corp. at Second Turkish Derivatives Conference
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After successful presentation of TeamWox SaaS at Gitex Technology Week 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. is going on with its exhibition activities. Now, we are taking part in the Second Turkish Derivatives Conference held in Istanbul and hosted by the Turkish Derivatives Exchange (TURKDEX). On November 13-14, industry leaders will discuss various key issues, while top developers will demonstrate their new products. Educational seminars will also be held.