MetaQuotes Software Corp. at Second Turkish Derivatives Conference

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After successful presentation of TeamWox SaaS at Gitex Technology Week 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. is going on with its exhibition activities. Now, we are taking part in the Second Turkish Derivatives Conference held in Istanbul and hosted by the Turkish Derivatives Exchange (TURKDEX). On November 13-14, industry leaders will discuss various key issues, while top developers will demonstrate their new products. Educational seminars will also be held.

MetaQuotes Software Corp. at Second Turkish Derivatives Conference 

"This Conference is a good opportunity for MetaQuotes Software Corp. to find partners and clients in the region," - says Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. summing up the first results confidently. "We have already concluded several important contracts and their number will certainly increase by the end of the Conference. We have had high expectations of this event and they are more than justified for now!"
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