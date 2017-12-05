Bitcoin is really crazy, i suspect it's still a great time to buy it

New comment
 
I remember 2 months ago it was at 3000, today its more than 10000, China  printed 3 trillion this year, that is the real bubble, the Chine crisis is gonna happen, there's a lot of indicators about that, and if it happens bitcoin will go strongly up, like it did with Greece. Also we'll have futures markets entering this game, which will help alibaba, and amazon to use bitcoin, i don't see this thing going down
 

Go on go all in.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Go on go all in.


China is the key here, last year they printed 1.8 trillion, this year almost 3, so next year, they have to print more than 3 trillion, or the bubble soon explode. I think that the big move up still didn't happen. 18 of December, the group CME will start future contracts on bitcoin, so trading will increase a lot in bitcoin, this is a unique opportunity in a lifetime perhaps, if you see history almost  never we had a product with so much perspective

 

it sounds crazy to buy a virtual coin for more than 10000 USD

 
 

Bitcoin is "strong buy" especially, if we have short panic-attacs, if the price is falling for a moment. ;-)
As long nobody finds a way to hack the bockchain-method, everything is ok...

 

Bitcoin is not a bubble, and according to Gresham's law, you'll see that bitcoin is the better money, when USD , JPY and EURO are the bad coins, but the government force you to use it, but what will happen is that the seller will accept this weak money, but he himself will change this to good money, so this will create huge influx from government coins to crypto coins, as they are better. and given enough time, bad money will become less  used

 
mrluck012:

Bitcoin is not a bubble, and according to Gresham's law, you'll see that bitcoin is the better money, when USD , JPY and EURO are the bad coins, but the government force you to use it, but what will happen is that the seller will accept this weak money, but he himself will change this to good money, so this will create huge influx from government coins to crypto coins, as they are better. and given enough time, bad money will become less  used


The sky is the limit ... but be careful because you could get burned real bad.


 
Martin Fischer:

Bitcoin is "strong buy" especially, if we have short panic-attacs, if the price is falling for a moment. ;-)
As long nobody finds a way to hack the bockchain-method, everything is ok...


Exactly.

The network is under constant attack, Heavily. 

Even if somebody hacks it, you would still not notice right away.

Many addresses have to be robbed before there will surface enough missing and stolen coin stories on the news feeds.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Exactly.

The network is under constant attack, Heavily. 

Even if somebody hacks it, you would still not notice right away.

Many addresses have to be robbed before there will surface enough missing and stolen coin stories on the news feeds.


Bank do use traditional coins and  also are subjected to heavy hacker attack daily, it's a normal thing nowadays, but bitcoin is open source, so it's inspected for security holes for well more people than banks that use proprietary code, and just a few experts. In security against hackers, open source always will be better, and if there is a problem, anyone can detect it because anyone can see the code. 

 
mrluck012:

Bank do use traditional coins and  also are subjected to heavy hacker attack daily, it's a normal thing nowadays, but bitcoin is open source, so it's inspected for security holes for well more people than banks that use proprietary code, and just a few experts. In security against hackers, open source always will be better, and if there is a problem, anyone can detect it because anyone can see the code. 


Bitcoin is different from traditional banks please study the cryptography involved and you will find that you can download the blockchain and attack it offline which differs a lot from trying to hack into some online traditional banking portal.

Luckily the numbers are so large that it won't happen overnight, if it will ever happen because the math involved is close to as much possibilities as there are atoms in the visible universe. 

123
New comment