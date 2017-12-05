Bitcoin is really crazy, i suspect it's still a great time to buy it
- Do you feel comfortable in trading Cryptocurrencies ???
- Big changes for MT4, in a few weeks
- [Archive!] FOREX - Trends, Forecasts & Consequences (Episode 12: February 2012)
Go on go all in.
Go on go all in.
China is the key here, last year they printed 1.8 trillion, this year almost 3, so next year, they have to print more than 3 trillion, or the bubble soon explode. I think that the big move up still didn't happen. 18 of December, the group CME will start future contracts on bitcoin, so trading will increase a lot in bitcoin, this is a unique opportunity in a lifetime perhaps, if you see history almost never we had a product with so much perspective
it sounds crazy to buy a virtual coin for more than 10000 USD
Bitcoin is not a bubble, and according to Gresham's law, you'll see that bitcoin is the better money, when USD , JPY and EURO are the bad coins, but the government force you to use it, but what will happen is that the seller will accept this weak money, but he himself will change this to good money, so this will create huge influx from government coins to crypto coins, as they are better. and given enough time, bad money will become less used
Bitcoin is not a bubble, and according to Gresham's law, you'll see that bitcoin is the better money, when USD , JPY and EURO are the bad coins, but the government force you to use it, but what will happen is that the seller will accept this weak money, but he himself will change this to good money, so this will create huge influx from government coins to crypto coins, as they are better. and given enough time, bad money will become less used
The sky is the limit ... but be careful because you could get burned real bad.
Bitcoin is "strong buy" especially, if we have short panic-attacs, if the price is falling for a moment. ;-)
As long nobody finds a way to hack the bockchain-method, everything is ok...
Exactly.
The network is under constant attack, Heavily.
Even if somebody hacks it, you would still not notice right away.
Many addresses have to be robbed before there will surface enough missing and stolen coin stories on the news feeds.
Exactly.
The network is under constant attack, Heavily.
Even if somebody hacks it, you would still not notice right away.
Many addresses have to be robbed before there will surface enough missing and stolen coin stories on the news feeds.
Bank do use traditional coins and also are subjected to heavy hacker attack daily, it's a normal thing nowadays, but bitcoin is open source, so it's inspected for security holes for well more people than banks that use proprietary code, and just a few experts. In security against hackers, open source always will be better, and if there is a problem, anyone can detect it because anyone can see the code.
Bank do use traditional coins and also are subjected to heavy hacker attack daily, it's a normal thing nowadays, but bitcoin is open source, so it's inspected for security holes for well more people than banks that use proprietary code, and just a few experts. In security against hackers, open source always will be better, and if there is a problem, anyone can detect it because anyone can see the code.
Bitcoin is different from traditional banks please study the cryptography involved and you will find that you can download the blockchain and attack it offline which differs a lot from trying to hack into some online traditional banking portal.
Luckily the numbers are so large that it won't happen overnight, if it will ever happen because the math involved is close to as much possibilities as there are atoms in the visible universe.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use