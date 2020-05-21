My seller application got rejected and I can't contact to support.
Revazi Tchitanava: tell what should I do?
Wait.
I got a reply from the service desk yesterday regarding an issue. It only took 9 months!
I want to close my account - MQL5 programming forum 2020.04.21
It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 59 #584 2019.10.08
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My seller application got rejected and I can't contact to support.
I have send message to them almost 2 weeks ago and didn't received answer. can somebody help me and tell what should I do?