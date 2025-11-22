Errors, bugs, questions - page 901
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
2012.12.17 15:46:31 MQL5 Cloud Europe 2 pass (6, 464) tested with error "critical runtime error in global initialization function (error 520, module 0, file 32767, line 0, col 0)" in 15 ms (PR 146)
2012.12.17 15:46:31 MQL5 Cloud Europe 2 pass (6, 464) tested with error "critical runtime error in global initialization function (error 520, module 0, file 32767, line 0, col 0)" in 15 ms (PR 146)
Nowhere at the moment. In the next build the text decryption will be available.
520 error means that the Expert Advisor could not be loaded for execution
I haven't been here in a while... Maybe something has changed since then and I'm in the tank?
I installed 730 build MT5 on clean Windows XP SP3 x86, started a new demo account and one real one, just in case. I'm waiting for the history to upload. It is not uploaded. I restarted the terminal, it won't upload. WHAT'S UP?
I haven't been here in a while... Maybe something has changed since then and I'm in the tank?
I installed 730 build MT5 on clean Windows XP SP3 x86, started a new demo account and one real one, just in case. I'm waiting for the history to upload. It is not uploaded. I restarted the terminal, it won't upload. WHAT'S UP?
Where (who) are the accounts opened?
Yes I did everything by default, opened a new account through the MT5 menu, then the second one. Some strange server name I had, I don't remember now, I'm answering from under old XP at the moment. I think the server name was the same in both cases. I can look it up tomorrow at the earliest if it's that important.
The question was, is there enough data on that server for the requested symbol? You gave a screenshot of NZDUSD. You can see that the monthly and minute charts are open. How much monthly data is there now? In the terminal settings on the Charts tab, how many bars are set in the Max bars option in the window?
This is the first thing you should pay attention to. And when asking a question, provide all this information. Try to connect to the MQ server and open the window with monthly data of the same NZDUSD.
MQL4 has a function called Indicator Buffer Emulation.
It allows alternating functions ArraySetAsSeries() and ArrayResize() to easily move elements inside an array, while adding empty cells to its very beginning.
Unfortunately, such a possibility has not been available in MQL5 for the last year, since the abovementioned functions stopped working correctly in MetaTrader 5 platform a year ago.
Application2012.07.04 19:48,#418282
The question was, is there enough data on that server for the requested symbol? You gave a screenshot of NZDUSD. You can see that the monthly and minute charts are open. How much monthly data is there now? In the terminal settings on the Charts tab, how many bars are set in the Max bars option in the window?
This is the first thing you should pay attention to. And when asking a question, provide all this information. Try to connect to the MQ server and open the window with monthly data of the same NZDUSD.
First of all, I'm surprised by the fact that the official MT5 website is distributing a knowingly unreliable version. A beginner will download and install it, and then what? Another senseless and merciless page of inquiries in this forum thread ... and maybe more.
Secondly - yes, I didn't bother to clarify the literally obvious: no TF downloads before October this year, the screenshot shows it perfectly. There is a story on the server deeper or not - I do not know, but it does not download and that's it. And what kind of useless server has even less history than the server of the most neglected, godforsaken brokerage company with MT4?
Third, where are these Access Points?! Not a single one in the screenshot. I've been away for a couple of months and it's already a mess... or are my hands so crooked that...
Fourthly, I of course set the maximum number of bars to Unlimited right away.
Now I've got into terminal with my old system, updated to 740th build and logged them: MetaQuotes-Demo and MIGBank-Demo - I'll try to configure them there, if I succeed. But on the old history system all the way back to 1994.
First of all, it is surprising that the official MT5 website is distributing a version that is known to be unreliable. A newcomer will come, download, install it, and then what? One more senseless and ruthless page of questioning in this forum thread... and maybe more.
Secondly - yes, I didn't bother to clarify the literally obvious: no TF downloads before October this year, the screenshot shows it perfectly. There is a story on the server deeper or not - I do not know, but it does not download and that's it. And what kind of useless server has even less history than the server of the most neglected, godforsaken brokerage company with MT4?
Third, where are these Access Points?! Not a single one in the screenshot. I've been away for a couple of months and it's already a mess... or are my hands so crooked that...
Fourthly, I of course set the maximum number of bars to Unlimited right away.
Now I've got into terminal with my old system, updated to 740th build and logged them: MetaQuotes-Demo and MIGBank-Demo - I'll try to configure them there, if I succeed. But on the old history system all the way back to 1994.
MetaQuotes-Demo starts with 1994 for NZDUSD. ButMIGBank-Demo may have the same amount of history as you have seen on the chart.