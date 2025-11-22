Errors, bugs, questions - page 887

New comment
 
Regarding my question, the problem is really the lack of memory, it is necessary to have a function that removes an indicator faster than 30 min. like IndicatorRelease, we need a function of immediate deletion, who knows about it?
 

Is it possible to find out or influence this parameter programmatically?

properties

I would like to set a property for graphical objects so that they are built according to the exact timeline regardless of this check box.

 
Is there an option to disable swaps, in the test I have a swap-free account and EA does not take swaps into account what to do.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - Документация по MQL5
[Deleted]  

Developers, please confirm:

If I use in my EA for opening a position only limit orders, and close positions only by stop loss and take profit, then regardless of the testing mode - Every TIck, 1 minute OHLC, open prices only - the results will be the same. And the limit orders will always be executed at the requested prices, even if I am testing in the open prices only mode? I just want to refuse from using the Every TIck mode due to a very long testing period without worsening the quality of testing. What are the pitfalls of testing in 1 minute OHLC or open prices only modes?

Thank you.

 
What does MetaTrader 5 Testing Basics say about this ?
 
Alex5757000: What are the pitfalls of testing with 1 minute OHLC or open prices only?
Pitfalls are not pitfalls, but there might be mismatches when placing orders. I.e., if the conditions for placing an order appear, for example, at 00:00:01, and disappear at 00:01:00, the order will be placed only in the tickwise mode. Accordingly, the test results will also be different.
[Deleted]  
Rosh:

And what does MetaTrader 5's Testing Fundamentals say about it?

Mr Rosh,

I checked my EA, which uses limit orders and sl/tp exit as well, on different modes - all showed the same result! At the same time, the speed on Potik mode - 60 sec, Open Prices Only - 1 sec!

The article says:In this mode, the ticks are generated using OHLC prices of the timeframe selected for testing. In this case, the expert function OnTick() is launched only at the beginning of a bar at Open price. Because of this feature, stop levels and pending orders may trigger at a price different from the specified one (especially when testing at higher timeframes).

That is why I asked. Under what conditions are they "likely" to trigger at a price other than the declared one?

Yedelkin2012.11.30 12:09
Alex5757000: What are the pitfalls when testing with 1 minute OHLC or open prices only?

Stumbling blocks do not matter, but there can be discrepancies when placing orders. I.e.,if the conditions for placing an order appear, for example, at 00:00:01, and disappearat 00:01:00, the order will be placed only in the tickwise mode. Correspondingly,the testing results will bedifferent.


Yes, I absolutely agree!

 
Alex5757000:

...

Is that why I asked? Under what conditions can they "trigger" anything other than the stated price?

Critical if trading levels are very close. You can accidentally see a GRAAL. If you happen to see one, check it on OHLC on M1. The result will be very (almost to the contrary) different. Then see how close the trading levels are in this combination of parameters.
 
Started to test the indicators in the Tester. Some graphical objects are displayed, others are not. Are there any improvements being made to the Tester?
 
denkir:

Started to test the indicators in the Tester. Some graphical objects are displayed, others are not. Are you working on improving the Tester?
Yes. We are working on making the visualizer have full-fledged graphical objects. Please wait.
1...880881882883884885886887888889890891892893894...3193
New comment