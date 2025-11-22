Errors, bugs, questions - page 887
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Is it possible to find out or influence this parameter programmatically?
I would like to set a property for graphical objects so that they are built according to the exact timeline regardless of this check box.
Developers, please confirm:
If I use in my EA for opening a position only limit orders, and close positions only by stop loss and take profit, then regardless of the testing mode - Every TIck, 1 minute OHLC, open prices only - the results will be the same. And the limit orders will always be executed at the requested prices, even if I am testing in the open prices only mode? I just want to refuse from using the Every TIck mode due to a very long testing period without worsening the quality of testing. What are the pitfalls of testing in 1 minute OHLC or open prices only modes?
Thank you.
And what does MetaTrader 5's Testing Fundamentals say about it?
Mr Rosh,
I checked my EA, which uses limit orders and sl/tp exit as well, on different modes - all showed the same result! At the same time, the speed on Potik mode - 60 sec, Open Prices Only - 1 sec!
The article says:In this mode, the ticks are generated using OHLC prices of the timeframe selected for testing. In this case, the expert function OnTick() is launched only at the beginning of a bar at Open price. Because of this feature, stop levels and pending orders may trigger at a price different from the specified one (especially when testing at higher timeframes).
That is why I asked. Under what conditions are they "likely" to trigger at a price other than the declared one?
Stumbling blocks do not matter, but there can be discrepancies when placing orders. I.e.,if the conditions for placing an order appear, for example, at 00:00:01, and disappearat 00:01:00, the order will be placed only in the tickwise mode. Correspondingly,the testing results will bedifferent.
Yes, I absolutely agree!
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Is that why I asked? Under what conditions can they "trigger" anything other than the stated price?
Started to test the indicators in the Tester. Some graphical objects are displayed, others are not. Are you working on improving the Tester?