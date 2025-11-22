Errors, bugs, questions - page 883

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Question: Is request guaranteed to remain unchanged after it is called?

bool OrderSend( [in] MqlTradeRequest& request, [in,out] MqlTradeResult& result )

The question is related to the fact that although there is no const before request, it is described as [in] and there is a need to reuse it. And the same question for 

bool OrderSendAsync([in] MqlTradeRequest& request, [in,out] MqlTradeResult& result)
 
A100 although there is no const before request

The absence of const is probably due to this caveat:

The const specifier is not applicable to members of structures and classes

So, apparently, everyone assumes that there is no sense to change request values inside functions and easily use request repeatedly.
 
A100:

Question: Is the request guaranteed to remain unchanged after the call

Most likely yes, although const is missing there of course. Write to SD, maybe they will correct it.

Yedelkin:

The absence of const is probably due to this clause

No it has nothing to do with it at all.

papaklass:

If you don't make changes to the request, it should not change within its scope.

Ы?

A100:

And the unitor itself:

So there's no cause for concern.

 

TheXpert:

Yedelkin: The absence of const is probably due to this clause:

The const specifier is not applicable to members of structures and classes

No, it has nothing to do with it at all.

Yes, I realized this morning that the reference in that clause is to one of the rules of structure/class creation. The internal structure of the structure/class, so to speak.
 

Why is the ID column in the Trade and History tabs of the Tools window always blank?

It is written in the Help that:

  • The ID is the identifier of the order in the external trading system;

What is meant by the external trading system?

 
tol64: And why are all the fields in the ID column of the Tools window in the Trading and History tabs always empty?

Have you checked whether Stop Limit orders trigger when trading?

 
Yedelkin:

Have you checked if Stop Limit orders are triggered in exchange trading?

Yes, I've just watched it carefully and nothing appears in this field at the moment of order triggering either. I still have this column in the History tab (you can set/unset it in the context menu), but all the fields are empty there too for all trades and orders.

I didn't think there was anything in the terminal that I didn't know. ))

 
tol64: Yes, just watched it carefully on purpose and nothing appears in this field either when the order is triggered.
I don't know then. Figured there would be a non-zero result in stock trading.
 
tol64:
When discussing the 10008 return code, Sergeev also mentioned this situation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6599/page3#comment_188465 Maybe the warrants are assigned a new identifier too...
Функция OrderSendAsync()
Функция OrderSendAsync()
  • www.mql5.com
Вопрос 1: Где именно (на какой стадии) генерируется код 10008 для функции OrderSendAsync?
 
Yedelkin:
When discussing the 10008 return code, Sergeev also mentioned this situation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6599/page3#comment_188465 Maybe the orders are assigned a new identifier too...
Thank you. I will keep in mind. Maybe someone will tell me when this column is filled and when it is not (like in my case). If anything, I will ask at Service Desk.
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