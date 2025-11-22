Errors, bugs, questions - page 883
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Question: Is request guaranteed to remain unchanged after it is called?
The question is related to the fact that although there is no const before request, it is described as [in] and there is a need to reuse it. And the same question for
The absence of const is probably due to this caveat:
The const specifier is not applicable to members of structures and classes
Question: Is the request guaranteed to remain unchanged after the call
Most likely yes, although const is missing there of course. Write to SD, maybe they will correct it.
The absence of const is probably due to this clause
No it has nothing to do with it at all.
If you don't make changes to the request, it should not change within its scope.
Ы?
And the unitor itself:
So there's no cause for concern.
TheXpert:
The const specifier is not applicable to members of structures and classes
No, it has nothing to do with it at all.
Why is the ID column in the Trade and History tabs of the Tools window always blank?
It is written in the Help that:
What is meant by the external trading system?
Have you checked whether Stop Limit orders trigger when trading?
Have you checked if Stop Limit orders are triggered in exchange trading?
Yes, I've just watched it carefully and nothing appears in this field at the moment of order triggering either. I still have this column in the History tab (you can set/unset it in the context menu), but all the fields are empty there too for all trades and orders.
I didn't think there was anything in the terminal that I didn't know. ))
When discussing the 10008 return code, Sergeev also mentioned this situation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6599/page3#comment_188465 Maybe the orders are assigned a new identifier too...