Errors, bugs, questions - page 892
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What's stopping you from doing a minimal test case and reporting back to the service desk?
And why, if the test is from 1989, is the chart compressed to 2011?
Here is a separate test for the last year with MM.
And why, if the test is from 1989, is the chart compressed to 2011?
Here is a separate test for the last year with MM.
You are not the first to want to brag about it, here is an earlier version - Grr-al.
If you really want to test the strategy, you can go through the steps described in the article How to test a trading robot before you buy. In this case, run your Grail in random delay mode.
You are not the first to brag about it, here is an earlier version - Grr-al.
If you really want to test your strategy, you can go through the steps described in How to test a trading robot before buying. In this case, run your Grail in random delay mode.
Here's the test as you asked, on all ticks, M1, arbitrary delay.
And please show me the results of a randomly delayed potik test on M1 for 2011.
Please, 2011. Advisor passes all history in any test mode.
Here is the test as you asked, on all ticks, M1, arbitrary delay.
Pass the expert for examination to Service Desk. It is quite possible that something has gone wrong again. No need to be so categorical. ))
Yes and rely on All ticks tester and immediately put on a real account was of course a mistake. But the programmer must have tried it on a demo account, at least in real time, before drawing final conclusions. And the real account may have additional pitfalls. ))
Take the expert to Service Desk for examination. It is quite possible that something has gone wrong again. There's no need to be so categorical. ))
Yes and rely on All ticks tester and immediately put on a real account was of course a mistake. We tried it at least in real-time on a demo account before drawing the final conclusions. And the real account may have additional pitfalls. ))