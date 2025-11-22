Errors, bugs, questions - page 892

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TheXpert:

What's stopping you from doing a minimal test case and reporting back to the service desk?

no time for that on friday )
[Deleted]  
Discovered M1 grail tester on all ticks, constant lot 0.1. Started the test in 1989 with $100.
Question to MK, why do you allow this?

And why, if the test is from 1989, is the chart compressed to 2011?

Here is a separate test for the last year with MM.

 
G001:
Discovered the M1 grail tester on all ticks, constant lot 0.1. Started the test in 1989 with $100.
Question to MK, why do you allow this?

And why, if the test is from 1989, is the chart compressed to 2011?

Here is a separate test for the last year with MM.

the minutes start from 1999.
 
G001:
And why, if the test is from 1989, is the schedule compressed to 2011?
This, according to MQ, is what the graph should look like if many values are to be displayed on it.
 
G001:
Discovered the M1 grail tester on all ticks, constant lot 0.1. Started the test in 1989 with $100.
Question to MK, why do you allow this to happen?

You are not the first to want to brag about it, here is an earlier version - Grr-al.

If you really want to test the strategy, you can go through the steps described in the article How to test a trading robot before you buy. In this case, run your Grail in random delay mode.

 
G001: Discovered M1 grail tester on all ticks, constant lot 0.1. Started the test in 1989 with $100.
And please show the results of a randomly lagged M1 potick test for 2011.
[Deleted]  
Rosh:

You are not the first to brag about it, here is an earlier version - Grr-al.

If you really want to test your strategy, you can go through the steps described in How to test a trading robot before buying. In this case, run your Grail in random delay mode.

Not all kids or tester traders.
I lost time with your tester and then money on the real.
Better keep an eye on the product you are selling.

Here's the test as you asked, on all ticks, M1, arbitrary delay.

[Deleted]  
Yedelkin:
And please show me the results of a randomly delayed potik test on M1 for 2011.

Please, 2011. Advisor passes all history in any test mode.

 
G001:
Not all children or tester traders.
I lost time with your tester and then money on the real.
Better keep an eye on the product you are selling.

Here is the test as you asked, on all ticks, M1, arbitrary delay.

Pass the expert for examination to Service Desk. It is quite possible that something has gone wrong again. No need to be so categorical. ))

Yes and rely on All ticks tester and immediately put on a real account was of course a mistake. But the programmer must have tried it on a demo account, at least in real time, before drawing final conclusions. And the real account may have additional pitfalls. ))

[Deleted]  
tol64:

Take the expert to Service Desk for examination. It is quite possible that something has gone wrong again. There's no need to be so categorical. ))

Yes and rely on All ticks tester and immediately put on a real account was of course a mistake. We tried it at least in real-time on a demo account before drawing the final conclusions. And the real account may have additional pitfalls. ))

There are no errors in the log, and it does not even matter. All the tests are correct, that's what matters. And the fact that in live trading it plummets at the same rate, and then the test for the same period and the real trading chart are multidirectional and do not coincide.
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