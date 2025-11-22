Errors, bugs, questions - page 2043
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It's not the first day the text of the messages has been overwritten. The site is more dead than alive. When will it get back up and running?
Is it being hacked?
Honestly, it's starting to piss me off... Lately, there's been a lot of glitches... it's impossible to enter the site with an error of 500... or 503... or it doesn't unload at all...
Honestly it's starting to piss me off... ...and lately there's been a lot of glitches and errors... you can't even enter the site, you get an error 500... 503... or it doesn't unload at all...
glitches, you can't get in, you can't get out, you can't get in, you can't get out .....
what's so urgent that it's annoying when you can't access it?
the site's not accessible means it's being updated.... you can have a cup of coffee and a couple of muffins.
what's so urgent that it's annoying when you can't access it?
I write code using the forum (search) and kodobase as a reference or source of copy-paste.But there are also people who use other resource services.
I write code using the forum (search) and kodobase as a reference or source of copy-paste.And there are people who use other resource services as well.
I have the same, but....
the site is not accessible - so it's updated.... you can have a mug of coffee and a couple of muffins.
glitches, you can't get in, you can't get out, you can't get in, you can't get out .....
what's so urgent that it's annoying when you can't access it?
the site's not accessible means it's being updated.... you can have a mug of coffee and a couple of muffins.
That much coffee and muffin makes your belly grow.
How do I pull out the PLOT_LABEL property of the indicator buffer?
Bug with initialisation of static variables. It was not present in old builds.
Who doesn't mind sending this to service-desk. I have no desire to communicate with them there anymore.