Errors, bugs, questions - page 2043

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It's not the first day the text of the messages has been overwritten. The site is more dead than alive. When will it get back up and running?

Is it being hacked?

 

Honestly, it's starting to piss me off... Lately, there's been a lot of glitches... it's impossible to enter the site with an error of 500... or 503... or it doesn't unload at all...

 
Sergey Lobov:

Honestly it's starting to piss me off... ...and lately there's been a lot of glitches and errors... you can't even enter the site, you get an error 500... 503... or it doesn't unload at all...


glitches, you can't get in, you can't get out, you can't get in, you can't get out .....

what's so urgent that it's annoying when you can't access it?

the site's not accessible means it's being updated.... you can have a cup of coffee and a couple of muffins.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

what's so urgent that it's annoying when you can't access it?

I write code using the forum (search) and kodobase as a reference or source of copy-paste.

But there are also people who use other resource services.
 
fxsaber:

I write code using the forum (search) and kodobase as a reference or source of copy-paste.

And there are people who use other resource services as well.


I have the same, but....

the site is not accessible - so it's updated.... you can have a mug of coffee and a couple of muffins.



 
BreakPoint does not work
datetime F()
{
  MqlTick Tick = {0}; // Сюда ставим BreakPoint
  
  return(Tick.time);
}

void OnStart()
{  
  Print(F());
}
 
The structure field values do not work when debugging
struct MQLTICK : public MqlTick {};

void OnStart()
{  
  MQLTICK Tick1 = {0};
  MqlTick Tick2 = {0};
  
  DebugBreak();
}


 
Vladislav Andruschenko:


glitches, you can't get in, you can't get out, you can't get in, you can't get out .....

what's so urgent that it's annoying when you can't access it?

the site's not accessible means it's being updated.... you can have a mug of coffee and a couple of muffins.

That much coffee and muffin makes your belly grow.

 

How do I pull out the PLOT_LABEL property of the indicator buffer?

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
  • www.mql5.com
При создании пользовательского индикатора можно указать один из 18 типов графического построения (способа отображения на главном окне графика или в подокне графика), значения которых указаны в перечислении ENUM_DRAW_TYPE. В зависимости от стиля рисования, может потребоваться от одного до четырех буферов значений (отмеченных как...
 

Bug with initialisation of static variables. It was not present in old builds.

class A
{
 public:
  static int f()
  { 
    static int a=1;
    Print(a);       // Получаем a=0 !!
    return a;  
  }   
};


int a= A::f();


void OnStart()
  {
   
  }

Who doesn't mind sending this to service-desk. I have no desire to communicate with them there anymore.

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