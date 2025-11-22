Errors, bugs, questions - page 888
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Yes. We are working on making sure the visualiser has full-fledged graphical objects. Please wait.
Will you do a simultaneous chart view for multicurrency?
A good thing to do is to make it possible to manage the windows in the test visualisation process in the same way as it is done in the terminal. That is, the ability to set them cascade, mosaic, horizontally and vertically. It would be very useful.
Error during compilationthe reason is clear - either the error or the description needs to be fixed
After searching in the terminal, when you double click on a signal (from another broker) in the "Search" tab - the signal does not open unless "Full Signal List" is checked.
I don't know if this is the way it should be, but it seems to me that this is a bug.
+
In Help, under Signal Subscribers:Although it is already forbidden to subscribe to signals with a leverage greater than 1:100
Are you going to do simultaneous viewing of charts for multi-currency operators?
A new record? The consumption for the use of agents in testing for the day 1.12.12 - 15,37,credit .
1.Who has more?
I would like to ask you to check the correctness of the fee for using an agent in testing, especially for the day 1.12.12. - 15.37 credits
A new record? The consumption for the use of agents in testing for the day 1.12.12 - 15,37,credit .
1.Who has more?
I would like to ask you to check the correctness of the fee for using an agent in testing, especially for the day 1.12.12. - 15.37 credits
Here is my spend yesterday 26.32 credits. Ran the EA terribly on thousands of agents:
You can see the detailed costs for each run in your profile on the special task page:
I put it into Excel for 1,12,12- I got it:
Still 12.18<15.37 ?
1.where is the other 3.19 credits?
2.post editing doesn't work