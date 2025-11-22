Errors, bugs, questions - page 787
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I chose Site mql5.com and suggestion section so I don't understand how to attach it to the headers.
proposals write however you like.
it's clear to a hedgehog for a suggestion that version and bit rate are not needed.
fill in as needed.
Sequence of actions
Result obtained
Expected result
Additional information
Hello, can someone please help. In the tester the EA does not build moving averages and does not trade on the daily interval. How to change the moving average to make it work.
In the tester EA does not build moving averages
- Did you add MA to the list of indicators you use?
- does the EA build other indicators in the Strategy Tester?
and does not trade on the daily interval.
- maybe you have a limit prescribed, maybe there are no bars, maybe something else....
How to change the moving average to make it work.
other indicators the adviser builds in the torus
I found a mistake in the MA. Can you tell me how to check the bar. I need only one deal per day. I.e., before opening a position, the bar is checked, if there were no deals on it, the deal is concluded, if there were, then no deal is concluded.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/migration replace the word "executable" with "executable"
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/migration replace the word "executable" with "executable"
Guys... TimePickers in the tester - when you click on the touchpad (I don't know about the mouse - there isn't one) - it closes itself in a fraction of a second...
mt5 - again, it eats up all the resources of the computer... Moreover - when I have memory - writes a curse - like, not enough 24M
and that's - with free RAM = 150M and a 4GB swap file... (I'm looking at the taskmgr.)
os = XPHome = june updated//
!!! tired of reminding...
** replase all - in dialog... Please make Replase &All = it's not hard, is it?
**** ampersand in raws - to Replace & All
а? this is the 3rd year I've been asking - a....?
Please advise me where I went wrong.
There is a symbol in the market overview, the history is loaded.
In the tester the chart opens, indices are added.
On the pair, on which the Expert Advisor is installed, the trade goes, on others does not.