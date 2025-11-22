Errors, bugs, questions - page 772
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear developers! Since the terminal has no Ask history, would it make sense to bind the stop orders (Buy stop, Sell stop) to the Bid price? Or to make a user select at which price an order should be triggered (Bid or Ask). I mean forex.
Ask history is there as each minute bar stores the spread.
Ask is easy to complete as Bid + Spread, which is what the tester does.
Ask history is there as each minute bar stores the spread.
Ask can easily be built up as Bid + Spread, which is what the tester does.
Or maybe store the spread so that the high ask can be reproduced? For example, store the maximum spread from the high bid? Then it would be possible to reproduce the high asc.
Renat: "Ask is easily refined as Bid + Spread, which is what the tester does."
In my opinion, the problem with this scheme is that there is no attachment point, which Bid to add to? (Low, High, Open, Close). At what point was the maximum spread reached? And I'm not saying anything about not keeping the maximum spread from the anchor point, but the spread at the opening.
P.S: The most informative thing on the forex chart is the low bid and high ask (at least for the current order system). It is possible to get the value of the low bid, the high ask is not. I'm talking about the exact value, not the + -.
P.P.S: If there is space reserved in the historical data structure for the spread (which makes it impossible to find the high asc), why not use that space to better advantage, so as to be able to find that high asc?
What does the optimizer's return value of -1.#J mean???
And when sorting, it is both maximum of all and minimum of all ???
I'm really puzzled.
Can you give the code to check in the service desk?
Maybe there was an overflow in the operation?
Can you give me the code to check in the service desk?
I have this question.
If the test is run in All Tics mode, and in both Simple and Visualisation modes, I have noticed that the beginning of the test starts at a fairly fast pace. Then, after a while, the pace slows down considerably. Then suddenly drops back to a fast pace again. The trades are evenly distributed and their frequency is not high enough to make any difference.
What could this be related to?
I can't open an order with a stop right away... it's burning.
Okay, let's go another way... I'll pay for the feature of opening a position with a stop and a take... the only condition - no standard libraries
Are you joking about the profiler in the new (674) build?
Look in the debug menu