Errors, bugs, questions - page 773
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Are you joking about the profiler in the new (674) build?
Set up the ME function panel, there's no instructions to add a profiler button in the old profile.
And it doesn't have a hot button.
Fibo fan (after updating ?)
Regarding.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 674
Thank you.
Will it modify other objects (Gann fan, arcs)?
Thank you.
I decided to quickly check the STOP function in optimisation.
Went through 4000 passes in genetics. Pressed STOP. Then START. Found 11 entries and it was like counting all over again...
Thank you.
I decided to quickly check the STOP function in optimisation.
Went through 4,000 passes in genetics. Pressed STOP. Then START. Found 11 entries and it was like counting all over again...
I recovered normally. True not after 4000 passes, but much less - 162.
P.S. Now tested further on this point. The results were restored even when I had launched optimization in the All ticks mode by mistake (before it had been OHLC on m1), stopped it and started optimization in the OHLC mode on m1. All results were restored.
Fibo fan (after updating ?)
Didn't know which thread to write in ))))
Initial depo 10000.This is before yesterday's update.
There is a typo in the documentation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltradetransaction
What is the philosophy behind using OnTrade() and OnTradeTransaction()???
Does OnTradeTransaction trigger from Trade event or it has its own event?
HZZ If both functions trigger from one event, what is the order of priorities? What is triggered first by OnTrade() or OnTradeTransaction()?
What is the philosophy behind using OnTrade() and OnTradeTransaction() ???
Does OnTradeTransaction trigger the Trade event, or does it have its own event for it?
They complement each other and OnTradeTransaction completely covers OnTrade functionality.
OnTradeTransaction provides access to the raw transaction flow and allows you to control the trade operation execution process in details.
Functions work independently and the transaction flow on OnTradeTransaction is much bigger and more detailed. OnTradeTransaction has its own queue from which commands are issued.
ps: just unset these functions yourself and see