Errors, bugs, questions - page 383
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My Expert Advisor at some point starts to misbehave, a message appears in the log when it is removed from the chart:
Abnormal termination
OnDeinit function is empty. What does this message mean ?
My Expert Advisor at some point starts to misbehave, a message appears in the log when it is removed from the chart:
Abnormal termination
OnDeinit function is empty. What does this message mean ?
That he's fixated... or something like that...
What else, similar things can happen? It's just that every tick of a quote is displayed, with the execution time of code sections with loops, everything seems to be fine.
Build 439, 441, Win XP 32-bit OS. Turns off agents with message "Too slow agent...". Last build that worked well, in my opinion, was 425.
I had Abnormal termination popping up when I launched a task requiring large calculations and unknowingly restarted the terminal. When I left the terminal "alone" to work for about 15-20 minutes, the required results appeared.
In large loops, add IsStopped() as an exit condition.
Build 439, 441, Win XP 32-bit OS. Turns off agents with message "Too slow agent...". Last build that worked well, in my opinion, was 425.
Do you only have local agents?
This will be rectified shortly
Do you only have local agents?
No, it happens to remote ones too.
This situation will be resolved in the near future
Wouldn't it be great if you release a user-configurable parameter about the average time an agent is deemed to be retarded?
No, it happens to remote ones too.
It would be great, maybe a user-configurable parameter about the average time at which an agent is considered to be slow?
With local and remote, that's the idea. If it's just local agents, then the slowness check will be disabled.
We won't introduce a custom parameter. We will improve the algorithm for detecting slow agents.
Actually if the "slow agent failed" message appears, it means that the slow agent too slow had duplicated the job it was running, and gave it to another agent. And this other agent completed the duplicated task before the "slow agent" did (taking into account that the tasks were not distributed in parallel, but with a significant delay). So indeed the "slow" agent is too slow, and he was put out of the way for a while
In large loops, add IsStopped() as an additional exit condition