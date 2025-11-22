Errors, bugs, questions - page 778

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Interesting:

To the developers of

Question - Am I doing something wrong, or with this level of nesting will really be lags in the tester (I haven't noticed strong lags in the terminal)?


And may the speed be affected by the fact that the objects were once common, and now have a dynamic?

At the same time, it is a "container" for three objects that are also dynamic.

Let's put it this way.

class MyClass1
MyObjectA (потомок MyObject)
MyObjectB (потомок MyObject)
class MyClass2 : MyClass1
class MyClass3 : MyClass2
TheXpert:

First, you already have a profiler. What is the problem with running it?

Secondly, if this is the full code, the function.

MyClass3::Refresh and MyClass2::Refresh are not needed at all and we may safely use function of the MyClass1 base class.

Or just send me the whole code, but first you should have a look at Profiler.

 
Can the developers suggest: what font is used in the terminal for currency pair values, on the right-hand side?
 
papaklass:

It's an interesting picture.

With what?
 
TheXpert:
With what?
The TR is lower than the opening of the bai.
 
Karlson:
TR is lower than the opening of the bai.

so what? is that interesting? it's not even a mistake.

looks like someone needs more rest.

 
Right! I didn't get it))
 

Bug or a feature?

The situation is as follows: I am testing an EA opening a buy only trade (opening sell trades for commented), closing by stoploss and takeprofit.

I get report as follows:

repeat trades only buy.

I understand to close a buy position i need to sell but still there is some confusion...

Why is it like this?

 

And one more question:

in the tester report, in the profit/loss charts by hour/day of the week/month, are these readings on the date the position was opened or closed?

 

When trying to run debugger on one project -

internal error #-1008

EX5 write error

What is it?

The compile succeeds.

 
Vigor:

When I try to run debugger on one project -

internal error #-1008

EX5 write error

What is it?

The compile succeeds.


Write to servicedesk and attach code, please. Specifybuild number, OS, bit rate. As always, please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or suggestions.
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