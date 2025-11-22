Errors, bugs, questions - page 778
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To the developers ofQuestion - Am I doing something wrong, or with this level of nesting will really be lags in the tester (I haven't noticed strong lags in the terminal)?
And may the speed be affected by the fact that the objects were once common, and now have a dynamic?
At the same time, it is a "container" for three objects that are also dynamic.
Let's put it this way.
First, you already have a profiler. What is the problem with running it?
Secondly, if this is the full code, the function.
MyClass3::Refresh and MyClass2::Refresh are not needed at all and we may safely use function of the MyClass1 base class.
Or just send me the whole code, but first you should have a look at Profiler.
It's an interesting picture.
With what?
TR is lower than the opening of the bai.
so what? is that interesting? it's not even a mistake.
looks like someone needs more rest.
Bug or a feature?
The situation is as follows: I am testing an EA opening a buy only trade (opening sell trades for commented), closing by stoploss and takeprofit.
I get report as follows:
repeat trades only buy.
I understand to close a buy position i need to sell but still there is some confusion...
Why is it like this?
And one more question:
in the tester report, in the profit/loss charts by hour/day of the week/month, are these readings on the date the position was opened or closed?
When trying to run debugger on one project -
internal error #-1008
EX5 write error
What is it?
The compile succeeds.
When I try to run debugger on one project -
internal error #-1008
EX5 write error
What is it?
The compile succeeds.