Errors, bugs, questions - page 728
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Then I see no reason not to introduce a direct read function without type conversion, ala
There's a similar example via structures in the stringo link.
On a related note, I was just about to ask about unions.
Speaking of which, I was just about to ask about the unions.
struct __double { double v; }
struct __long { long v; }
__double a; __long b;
a.v=123.456;
b=a;
b.v=4638373815016729713;
not hard.
+ read besides the top links https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/364
I'M SHOCKED! IT WORKS!
100 limit orders open/close in less than 1 second!!!!
Well done, keep it up!
ZY
And management should organize a corporate party for employees on May holidays on this occasion.
tested in the new build OrderSendAsync
I'M SHOCKED! IT WORKS!
100 limit orders open/close in less than 1 second!!!!
Well done, keep it up!
SZS
And the management needs to organize a corporate party for the employees for May holidays on this occasion.
)))) Cool. No words.
But not all of them are probably welcomed in such packs...
)))) That's cool. There are no words.
Just not everywhere will accept such batches with an embrace...
Keep in mind that there are and will be limits on the number of simultaneous applications in the execution queue from one account. Right now it's 16 applications if I'm not mistaken.
Asynchronous operations will neatly handle the "window of the number of allowable orders", waiting for part of the previous batch to be executed before sending the next batch. In addition, there will be protections against stupid/test flooding. As long as the number of allowed requests overflows, there will be an error.
The new asynchronous transactions method via OrderSendAsync solves the main problem - it allows you to do a dozen transactions instantly. This is a very powerful tool, and it should be used carefully and always with an eye to the possibility of bans by the server and broker.
I have an open position. Does MQL5 allow me to modify the magic number of such position?
I have an open position. Is there any possibility to modify the magic number of such position in MQL5?
No, as said above.
But you can assign each order within a position its own magic number, and the position will receive the magic number of the first order.