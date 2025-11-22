Errors, bugs, questions - page 726
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes Renat, that's my code.
It worked in previous builds. But it stopped working in the current 630/64.
The bug I've found is quite strange and frankly speaking, frightening.
Sorry, got it now.
Yes, the 630 build came out buggy, but we've already corrected it and are releasing a new one.
Sorry for the bugs, it's very frustrating.
What does the caption on the variable (string array element) mean?
Expression cannot be evalu ated ?
An array in a class. The array is dynamic.
What does the caption on the variable (string array element) mean?
Expression cannot be evalu ated ?
An array in a class. The array is dynamic.
The expression cannot be evaluated.
Give a piece of code, please.
Expression cannot be parsed.
Give a piece of code, please.
all arrays are pre Reset.
Tried with dynamic, result is the same.
This bug is only on 630/64
MQL5: Добавлен асинхронный метод посылки торговых запросов OrderSendAsync.
Will the new function complement the old OrderSend, or replace it completely?
Supplement. At the moment it is defined as follows
Supplement.
Currently it has the following definition
The description should be corrected right away: "TheOrderSend() function is intended for..." should be replaced with "The OrderSendAsync() function is intended for...". And further in the code description.
Supplement. At the moment it has this definition...
I remember Renat gave a disclaimer, and yet take my question more seriously:
will there be a simpler scheme in the future to determine which order triggered OnTrade ?
the question is especially relevant in light of the introduction of the new OrderSendAsync() function.