Errors, bugs, questions - page 722

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First: The wording has already been corrected.

Формат точности. Если значение digits лежит в диапазоне от 0 до 16, то будет получено строковое представление числа с указанным количество знаков после запятой. Если значение digits лежит в диапазоне от -1 до -16, то будет получено строковое представление числа в научном формате с указанным количеством знаков после запятой. Во всех остальных случаях число строковое значение представление числа будет содержать 8 знаков после запятой.

Second: Here's a check of the example from the help, which should have been provided so that you don't have to guess what it's about. You can see that only the last statement - " In all other cases the string value of a number will contain 8 decimal places. " This is not some terrible error, rather it is really not expressed that way.

Third: nobody forbids using PrintFormat and StringFormat functions to get the desired representation of numbers. The DoubleToString() function fulfills its purpose 100%, there are other things for gourmets.


One last request - if you give any statement, back it up with examples in the field, don't refer to it as in this case "see comment of so-and-so". The more such references, the less likely it is to be read.

 
notused:

I haven't dabbled in the tumbler, because I haven't seen any interesting tumblers yet (I guess they will appear when MT5 will be offered by stockbrokers). And the tester does not support rocks. And what exactly it does not work?

From what I have faced, in SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE you must separately set SL/TP.

Thank you. Valeri, I may be the other day, if I'm more or less unloaded, I'll bring up my old questions on the price glass. In my opinion this is a hot topic that needs to be dealt with finally once and for all. :)
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Виды заявок в стакане цен
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Виды заявок в стакане цен
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Виды заявок в стакане цен - Документация по MQL5
 
Silent:
I don't know what to do with it, I don't know what to do. Is this the way it's designed, can the broker disable it?

By default the function is disabled on the server, it is activated at the request of the client (promised within an hour), the disabling is not prescribed in the regulations and is kind of promised not to apply.

Score: -1.

 

Look, I'm sick of this. The server is literally ignoring me.

Here's the current situation on the account

Dear developers give at least some comments on this situation. I'm scared to trust real money under MT5 management if it (the server) doesn't want to execute my orders.

Trading account: 3119321 (USD, AlpariNZ-MT5, demo)
Broker: Alpari NZ Limited
Date: 2012.04.20 17:55
Trading positions
Symbol Time Type Volume Price S / L T / P Market price Commission Swap Profit Commentary
AUDJPY2012.04.17 13:00buy0.1083.488

84.5330.00-3.20128.00exp
AUDUSD2012.04.17 13:00buy0.101.03603

1.035480.00-2.70-5.50exp
CADJPY2012.04.17 13:00buy0.1080.780

82.2910.000.74185.08exp
CHFJPY2012.04.17 13:00buy0.1088.141

89.6150.000.30180.55exp
EURCHF2012.04.17 13:00buy0.101.20169

1.201590.000.60-1.10exp
EURGBP2012.04.17 13:00buy0.100.82421

0.819070.000.96-82.78exp
EURJPY2012.04.17 13:00buy0.10105.922

107.6860.000.36216.07exp
EURUSD2012.04.17 13:00buy0.101.31443

1.319110.000.9546.80exp
GBPCHF2012.04.17 13:00buy0.101.45807

1.466770.000.1195.50exp
GBPJPY2012.04.17 13:00buy0.10128.514

131.4620.00-0.36361.09exp
GBPUSD2012.04.17 13:00buy0.101.59477

1.610360.000.55155.90exp
USDCAD2012.04.17 13:00sell0.100.99758

0.991960.00-0.3056.66exp
USDCHF2012.04.17 13:00sell0.100.91411

0.910950.00-0.9934.69exp
USDJPY2012.04.17 13:00buy0.1080.586

81.6330.00-0.55128.26exp

 0.00 -3.53 1499.22
Orders
Symbol Order Open time Type Volume Price S / L T / P Market price State Commentary
GBPUSD57571232012.04.06 23:59sell0.10 / 0.00market

1.61042placed
GBPUSD72306452012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000started
USDCHF72306462012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000started
EURCHF72306472012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000started
EURUSD72306482012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000started
USDJPY72306492012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.000started
AUDUSD72306502012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000started
CADJPY72306512012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.000started
GBPJPY72306522012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.000started
EURJPY72306532012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.000started
AUDJPY72306552012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.000started
CHFJPY72306562012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.000started
GBPCHF72306572012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000started
EURGBP72306582012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000started
USDCAD72306592012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000started
GBPUSD72306602012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000startedexp
EURGBP72306612012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000startedexp
GBPCHF72306622012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000startedexp
CHFJPY72306632012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.000startedexp
AUDJPY72306642012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.000startedexp
EURJPY72306652012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.000startedexp
GBPJPY72306662012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.000startedexp
CADJPY72306672012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.000startedexp
AUDUSD72306682012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000startedexp
USDJPY72306692012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.000startedexp
EURUSD72306702012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000startedexp
EURCHF72306712012.04.18 22:48buy0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000startedexp
USDCHF72306722012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000startedexp
USDCAD72306732012.04.18 22:48sell0.10 / 0.00market

0.00000startedexp
Balance: 9335.83
Free margin: 7388.19
Credit facilities: 0.00
Margin: 3443.33
Floating Profit/Loss: 1499.22
Margin Level: 314.57%
Funds: 10831.52
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций - Документация по MQL5
 
olyakish:

...The server is literally ignoring me...

Execution by market? How do you place orders and what does the broker tech support say?

From the looks of it.

Исполнение по рынку (Market Execution)
В этом режиме исполнения рыночного ордера решение о цене исполнения принимает брокер
без дополнительного согласования с трейдером. Отправка рыночного ордера в таком режиме
подразумевает досрочное согласие с ценой, по которой он будет выполнен.
There must be some settings on the server, which no one has ever twisted, as usual.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - Документация по MQL5
 
Silent:

Execution according to the market? How do you place orders and what does the broker's tech support say?

Judging by

There should be some settings on the server that no one has changed, as usual.

1 those in the order list without comment are closing previous open positions

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> 
CTrade trade;                         // Используем класс CTrade
void Close()
  {
   bool ok;
   string name_val[14]={"USDCAD","EURGBP","GBPCHF","CHFJPY","AUDJPY","EURJPY","GBPJPY","CADJPY","AUDUSD","USDJPY","EURUSD","EURCHF","USDCHF","GBPUSD"};
   int i;
   for(i=14-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
         ok=trade.PositionClose(name_val[i],-1);
     }
   return;
  }

And the ones with the comment "exp" are the opening of new positions

void Open_trade(int  type,double inlot)
  {
   bool ok;
   string name_val[14]={"GBPUSD","EURGBP","GBPCHF","CHFJPY","AUDJPY","EURJPY","GBPJPY","CADJPY","AUDUSD","USDJPY","EURUSD","EURCHF","USDCHF","USDCAD"};
   int i;
   int a,b,c,d;
   if(type==0){a=12;b=14;c=0;d=12;}
   if(type==1){a=0;b=12;c=12;d=14;}
   for(i=a;i<b;i++)
     {
      if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN)>1000) // покупаем если достаточно средств на счете 
        {
         ok=trade.PositionOpen(name_val[i],
                               ORDER_TYPE_BUY,// ордер на покупку
                               inlot,// количество лотов для торговли
                               SymbolInfoDouble(name_val[i],SYMBOL_ASK),// последняя цена ask 
                               0.0,// Stop Loss
                               0.0,// Take Profit 
                               "exp");
         if(!ok && trade.ResultRetcode()!=10008){i--;}
        }
      else
        {return;}
     }
   for(i=c;i<d;i++)
     {
      if(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN)>1000) // покупаем если достаточно средств на счете 
        {
         ok=trade.PositionOpen(name_val[i],
                               ORDER_TYPE_SELL,// ордер на покупку
                               inlot,// количество лотов для торговли
                               SymbolInfoDouble(name_val[i],SYMBOL_BID),// последняя цена ,bid 
                               0.0,// Stop Loss
                               0.0,// Take Profit 
                               "exp");
         if(!ok && trade.ResultRetcode()!=10008){i--;}
        }
      else
        {return;}
     }
  }

There is nothing unnatural here. I just use the standard library.

 
olyakish:

1 those in the list of orders without comment are closing previous open positions

And those with the "exp" comment are the opening of new positions

There is nothing unnatural here. I just use the standard library.

No, don't bother me with the codes; the forum provides us with links. What I mean is this: Execution types.

There on the picture above you have the market price, i.e. the broker decides on the price. Maybe this is the problem if something is not set there? In general, manually by F9, is this type available? Try Instant.

 

There seems to be a bug in the tester.

We are testing the multicurrency EURUSD GBPUSD on EURUSD symbol in all ticks mode or on m1.

We are waiting for a new candle on the euro, now we are waiting for the time when the pound will have a new candle, at this time we conclude deals on the euro and the pound. It turns out that the deal on EUR has been closed within the candle's body and in this case, the tester cannot connect it to the open candle and ignores it. Thus, all sets are 0 in the optimization report and there is not a single trade. Now if this 0 result is run manually or in the visualizer, all trades are displayed on the balance-equity graph.

Обработчик события "новый бар"
Обработчик события "новый бар"
  • 2010.10.04
  • Konstantin Gruzdev
  • www.mql5.com
Язык программирования MQL5 позволяет решать задачи на совершенно новом уровне. Даже те задачи, которые уже вроде имеют решения, благодаря объектно-ориентированному программированию могут подняться на качественно новый уровень. В данной статье специально взят простой пример проверки появления нового бара на графике, который был преобразован в достаточно мощный и универсальный инструмент. Какой? Читайте в статье.
 
What does the message mean?
EX5 loading failed

The Expert Advisor in the terminal just drops such a mess and that's it.

The debugging is not reached, it is deleted from the chart at once. After an hour of experiments I found out that the effect disappears after adding an arbitrary, unnecessary variable to any scope in any class =defined= branch of the application's class hierarchy.

 
Vigor:

Doesn't get to debug, gets removed from the chart immediately. After an hour of experiments I found out that the effect disappears after adding an arbitrary, unnecessary variable to any scope in any class =defined= branch of the application's class hierarchy.

And after deleting this variable the error again?
1...715716717718719720721722723724725726727728729...3193
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