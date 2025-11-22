Errors, bugs, questions - page 722
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First: The wording has already been corrected.
Формат точности. Если значение digits лежит в диапазоне от 0 до 16, то будет получено строковое представление числа с указанным количество знаков после запятой. Если значение digits лежит в диапазоне от -1 до -16, то будет получено строковое представление числа в научном формате с указанным количеством знаков после запятой. Во всех остальных случаях число строковое значение представление числа будет содержать 8 знаков после запятой.
Second: Here's a check of the example from the help, which should have been provided so that you don't have to guess what it's about. You can see that only the last statement - " In all other cases the string value of a number will contain 8 decimal places. " This is not some terrible error, rather it is really not expressed that way.
Third: nobody forbids using PrintFormat and StringFormat functions to get the desired representation of numbers. The DoubleToString() function fulfills its purpose 100%, there are other things for gourmets.
One last request - if you give any statement, back it up with examples in the field, don't refer to it as in this case "see comment of so-and-so". The more such references, the less likely it is to be read.
I haven't dabbled in the tumbler, because I haven't seen any interesting tumblers yet (I guess they will appear when MT5 will be offered by stockbrokers). And the tester does not support rocks. And what exactly it does not work?
From what I have faced, in SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE you must separately set SL/TP.
I don't know what to do with it, I don't know what to do. Is this the way it's designed, can the broker disable it?
By default the function is disabled on the server, it is activated at the request of the client (promised within an hour), the disabling is not prescribed in the regulations and is kind of promised not to apply.
Score: -1.
Look, I'm sick of this. The server is literally ignoring me.
Here's the current situation on the account
Dear developers give at least some comments on this situation. I'm scared to trust real money under MT5 management if it (the server) doesn't want to execute my orders.
...The server is literally ignoring me...
Execution by market? How do you place orders and what does the broker tech support say?
From the looks of it.There must be some settings on the server, which no one has ever twisted, as usual.
Execution according to the market? How do you place orders and what does the broker's tech support say?
Judging byThere should be some settings on the server that no one has changed, as usual.
1 those in the order list without comment are closing previous open positions
And the ones with the comment "exp" are the opening of new positions
There is nothing unnatural here. I just use the standard library.
1 those in the list of orders without comment are closing previous open positions
And those with the "exp" comment are the opening of new positions
There is nothing unnatural here. I just use the standard library.
No, don't bother me with the codes; the forum provides us with links. What I mean is this: Execution types.
There on the picture above you have the market price, i.e. the broker decides on the price. Maybe this is the problem if something is not set there? In general, manually by F9, is this type available? Try Instant.
There seems to be a bug in the tester.
We are testing the multicurrency EURUSD GBPUSD on EURUSD symbol in all ticks mode or on m1.
We are waiting for a new candle on the euro, now we are waiting for the time when the pound will have a new candle, at this time we conclude deals on the euro and the pound. It turns out that the deal on EUR has been closed within the candle's body and in this case, the tester cannot connect it to the open candle and ignores it. Thus, all sets are 0 in the optimization report and there is not a single trade. Now if this 0 result is run manually or in the visualizer, all trades are displayed on the balance-equity graph.
The Expert Advisor in the terminal just drops such a mess and that's it.
The debugging is not reached, it is deleted from the chart at once. After an hour of experiments I found out that the effect disappears after adding an arbitrary, unnecessary variable to any scope in any class =defined= branch of the application's class hierarchy.
Doesn't get to debug, gets removed from the chart immediately. After an hour of experiments I found out that the effect disappears after adding an arbitrary, unnecessary variable to any scope in any class =defined= branch of the application's class hierarchy.