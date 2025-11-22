Errors, bugs, questions - page 733
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I see a strange situation in operation of methods for position opening in CTrade class (PositionOpen,Buy,Sell) - the Expert Advisor actually opens a position (I can see it in the terminal), but these methods return false, _LastError=4756 (failed to send a trade request). While CTrade.ResultRetcode()=10008 (Order placed).
Am I missing something in the operation of Alpari servers these days or is it a bug?
now checked - other sound events aren't working either.
Are the sounds in the terminal enabled?
I create an EA, I run it on a chart and open a position manually:
I run the EA on a chart, manually open a position and get in the prints:
How is it possible that I get a "trader" event but no orders, but I get "no orders" type started and always.
I think this shit just doesn't work.
What is the point of asking for the status of a non-existent order? And what will the second form return in that case?
And you check the result of execution
What is the point of asking for the status of a non-existent order? And what will the second form return in this case?
I knew you would go down this road of code parsing.
And why don't you care if there is an order, since the trader event has triggered (at least one of them must be to set an order), and OrdersTotal() says that there is no order?
I knew you would go down this road of code parsing.
And why don't you care if there is an order, since the trades event has triggered (at least one of them must be by order setting), but OrdersTotal() says that there are no orders?
This is the error that was displayed when the classes were connected
Silver closed fine, but gold did not.