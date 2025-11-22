Errors, bugs, questions - page 724
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Had this happen 2 times in the last week (w7sp1, x64, 630):
What does the message mean?
The Expert Advisor in the terminal just drops such a mess and that's it.
The debugging is not reached, it is deleted from the chart at once. After an hour of experiments I found out that the effect disappears after adding an arbitrary, unnecessary variable to any scope in any class =defined= branch of the application's class hierarchy.
It should be "Wired" or "Wired" or "Wired".
A couple of interesting things:
MQs have done fast optimization in "Opening prices only" mode - veri gud! Then why is the optimization speed on crosses in this mode about 10 times slower than on dollar pairs? The Expert Advisor and period are the same.
Export of the list of remote agents does not work. It used to work earlier but I cannot recall which build it was in.
I really miss drawdown of funds in"Optimization Results"! It's a shame they didn't move them to 4. Yes, we may export-excel-formula-sorting... Superfluous fuss.
Export of remote agents list doesn't work. It used to work, I can't remember in which build.
Write to servicedesk with details. Please specify build number, OS, bit rate, whether UAC is enabled and what mode you run the terminal in (/portable).
Then why is the optimization speed on crosses in this mode about 10 times slower than dollar pairs? Advisor and period are the same.
So, build 630, 32 bits, XP.
Optimisation in 3 months on one kernel. Clouds, remote and other local agents and kernels disabled. 200 runs. EURUSD and EURGBP pairs. Server is MQ. I am attaching the logs. The time difference is almost 14 times: 13 and 193 seconds, not in favor of the cross. I am not laying out the Expert Advisor, it is simple enough. Think of it as a mcd simple ). YES! No data is requested from other pairs in the Expert Advisor. Only the pair under test.
Please check the sample scripts in"Operation overload".
They don't compile. I found the error in the first script myself, but I don't have the brains for the second one.
Build 630
They don't compile. I found the error myself in the first script,
Thank you, added the missing complex type declaration: