Errors, bugs, questions - page 1964
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It's really been a long time coming. Maybe I'm not the only one who's annoyed.
Yes, you're not the only one. )
Please explain the typeof. I couldn't find any good explanation for inexperienced programmers.
I deleted these lines (accidentally).
You have https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1983#comment_5616331 a similar entry like thisUnimportant difference: there is no Value, because it is redundant
File search: Search string: 'A\t\tB A'
Missing tab characters in the resulting phrase: Search for 'AB A' in the 'W:' folder
Does not affect the search results, but may cause confusion.
Empty... why?
You have added ambiguity againwhile f was alone, there was no ambiguity
You've added ambiguity again.as long as there was one f, there was no ambiguity
Exactly! Now I can call f all sorts of functions and a variable at once. There must be some common sense in such ambiguities, so as not to cause random errors. In my opinion, it is logical to bum around by issuing an empty string to typename f, rather than generating problems when you accidentally pick up and define another f.
Exactly! Now I can call f all sorts of functions and variables at once.
So maybe this possibility is the source of hidden errors!
So maybe that's the source of the hidden bugs!
I like that possibility! You just have to be aware of what you are doing.
By the way... IsStopped() returns a bool
This Print distorts the result (0 instead of false). In any case the contradiction is not (only) in the documentation
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1980#comment_5612130