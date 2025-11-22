Errors, bugs, questions - page 316

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Yeah, I'm the only one who has a glitch in the server.

in MT5 from this site!

 

Wonders - this is the kind of construction that doesn't cause any compile-time errors, build 404:

int            low_friq_Array[ ]
int            high_friq_Array[ ]
int            total_friq_Array[ ]
int            delta = 5;

Missing closing ;

Maybe it's related to something else in the code - I haven't checked it. Although we may add more arrays and there will be no errors. These variables are described as global.

 

404 build seems to have failed

All gone (((.

[Deleted]  
yu-sha:

404 build seems to have failed

All gone (((.

Let's identify the last working build (within reason) and ask to rollback to it....
 
Dima_S:

Wonders - this is the kind of construction that doesn't cause any compile-time errors, build 404:

Missing closing ;

Maybe it's related to something else in the code - I haven't checked it. Although we may add more arrays and there will be no errors. These variables are described as global.

Thanks for the message, let's deal with it.
 
Interesting:
Let's identify the last working build (within reasonable limits) and ask to rollback to it....

It has long been requested that you should be able to rollback yourself

At least for those builds that did not include server changes

 
yu-sha:

404 build seems to have failed

All gone (((.

for me it's much better than 401. i don't see any critical bugs yet...
 
Voodoo_King:
I think it's much better than a 401. I don't see any critical issues for me yet...
Neither do I.
 

On 404 I only had a problem with this

#define Label "Label_v16_"

I don't know why, but it was causing it:

After removing this line everything! - no errors.

But I had to delete the Label in this one as well, so everywhere in the cde was Label

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//----
   int total=Bars(Symbol1,0);
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      ObjectDelete(0,Label+(string)i);
     }
//----
  }
 

It worked for me, too.

Didn't understand how, though. And why were there misunderstandings yesterday?

Recompiled components manually - but that could hardly have affected it, otherwise it wouldn't have worked at all

So "It's all gone ((( ") is canceled.

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