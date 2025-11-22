Errors, bugs, questions - page 626

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Such a question.
There was a sit-down trade. Then a shallow Buy exit. There is no question with the first line of the sell and buy.
Then there is a new buy position. And the second line connecting the buy position and the new sell position is unclear. Why does it connect them at all?


 
sergeev:

Such a question.
There was a sit-down trade. Then a shallow Buy exit. There is no question with the first line of the sell and buy.
Then there is a new buy position. And the second line connecting the buy position and the new sell position is unclear. Why does it connect them at all?

They have a common position identifier.
 
antt:
They share a common position identifier.

that's understandable. But somehow it's not interesting to have a non-existent bye with a new village connected. And the line comment makes no sense either.
The by(out) refers to the first village (in). But the new village (in) does not really tie in with that bye. In general, the line works only for logic, with no obvious purpose. And can only lead to confusing perceptions.

 
Are there analogues of such libraries as stdlib.mqh, WinUser32.mqh, stderror.mqh in MQL5, in particular, I am interested in PostMessageA function? Thank you very much.
 
Druide:
Are there any analogues of such libraries as stdlib.mqh, WinUser32.mqh, stderror.mqh in MQL5, in particular, the PostMessageA function is of interest? Thank you very much.

PostMessageA is not an MQL. This is an import of WinAPI from user32.dll


Only in MQL5 you need W endings

 

When trying to attach the EA to the chart, the message Invalid EX5 file appears in the logbook and the EA is unloaded. What does this mean?


[Deleted]  
Druide:

When trying to attach the EA to the chart, the message Invalid EX5 file appears in the logbook and the EA is unloaded. What does this mean?


Can you go into more detail?
 
Interesting:
Can you be more specific?
I just wrote and compiled the Expert Advisor. I have just put a mouse on a chart, then expert's properties window will appear and its name will be shown on the chart (in the upper right corner). I havechecked theAllow import dllcheckbox in properties and pressok and a message appears in the journal 2012.01.28 12:54:48 Thinker Invalid EX5 file and the EA is instantly unloaded. Other EAs work fine.
[Deleted]  
Druide:
I just wrote and compiled the Expert Advisor. I put a mouse cursor on a chart, then an Expert Advisor's properties window appears and its name is on the chart (in the upper right corner). I have checked theAllow to import dll checkbox in Properties and pressok and a message appears in the journal 2012.01.28 12:54:48 Thinker Invalid EX5 file and the EA is instantly unloaded. Other EAs work fine.
It is understandable. What OS and build of the terminal?
 
Interesting:
It is understandable. Which DLL and how are we trying to load? What OS and what build of the terminal?

Downloading 2 dlls iskernel32.dll and user32.dll by importing

#import "user32.dll"
  int PostMessageW(int hWnd,int Msg,int wParam,int lParam);
#import

OS windows 7 home basic, about terminal Version: 5.00 Build 574. From another EA loaded exactly the same functions from the same libraries, the same way and everything works fine as expected.

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