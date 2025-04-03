MetaTester 5 Agents Manager + Windows 11
Yes, there should be no problem running MetaTester agents on Windows 11.
Is the IP being assigned to them valid or is it an address in the form of "169.254.x.x"?
Yes I Add all agents, But still have Cloud as disconnected
is sleep mode turned off? typically the internet connections are turned off when laptop sleeps or is unattended for after a period of time.
What is the score of your laptop? you can find that on your profile page
is sleep mode turned off? typically the internet connections are turned off when laptop sleeps or is unattended for after a period of time.
What is the score of your laptop? you can find that on your profile page
If you mean the PR is 49. But is weird because other laptop has 87 PR with AMD A10.
The laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H has only 49 PR.
The main diff with others PC is just that is with windows 11.
Because the log looks nice, but cloud still disconnected.
if you only recently added the powertoys and started using awake mode, only recently, then, that will almost certain to be your problem. Your score will almost certain to increase if you have started using Awake mode; however, your power usage will also increase.
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Is it possible to run this program on Windows 11?
I get no connection to the Cloud.