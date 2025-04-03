MetaTester 5 Agents Manager + Windows 11

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Is it possible to run this program on Windows 11?


I get no connection to the Cloud.

[Deleted]  
fayn: Is it possible to run this program on Windows 11? I get no connection to the Cloud.

Yes, there should be no problem running MetaTester agents on Windows 11.

Is the IP being assigned to them valid or is it an address in the form of "169.254.x.x"?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes, there should be no problem running MetaTester agents on Windows 11.

Is the IP being assigned to them valid or is it an address in the form of "169.254.x.x"?

Problem solved with the log file "powered by battery, skip connection to MQL5 Cloud Network".
 
Torsten Reuters #:
powered by battery

Could you explain how you solve the problem its seems like have the same issue.

My laptop under Windows 11 disconnect from cloud .

thanks

 
Alan Cienfuegos #:

Could you explain how you solve the problem its seems like have the same issue.

My laptop under Windows 11 disconnect from cloud .

thanks

Have you tried to select one agent and then press Add (It is not grayed out)?

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Have you tried to select one agent and then press Add (It is not grayed out)?

Yes I Add all agents, But still have Cloud as disconnected

 
Alan Cienfuegos #:

Yes I Add all agents, But still have Cloud as disconnected

is sleep mode turned off? typically the internet connections are turned off when laptop sleeps or is unattended for after a period of time.

What is the score of your laptop? you can find that on your profile page

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

is sleep mode turned off? typically the internet connections are turned off when laptop sleeps or is unattended for after a period of time.

What is the score of your laptop? you can find that on your profile page

If you mean the PR is 49. But is weird because other laptop has 87 PR with AMD A10.
The laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H has only 49 PR.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

is sleep mode turned off? typically the internet connections are turned off when laptop sleeps or is unattended for after a period of time.

What is the score of your laptop? you can find that on your profile page

I tried with awake mode with MS powertoys hope it works.

 

The main diff with others PC is just that is with windows 11.
Because the log looks nice, but cloud still disconnected. 


 
Alan Cienfuegos #:

The main diff with others PC is just that is with windows 11.
Because the log looks nice, but cloud still disconnected. 


if you only recently added the powertoys and started using awake mode, only recently, then, that will almost certain to be your problem. Your score will almost certain to increase if you have started using Awake mode; however, your power usage will also increase.

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