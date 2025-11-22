Errors, bugs, questions - page 537
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Our dear developers. Check if the ChartNext() function works correctly
I don't use visualization, only logging of tester's data (without visualization + everything works in the demo)
Returns -1, which means the end of the list of open charts (following the description in the documentation).
constantly after the first call to this function with the id of the very first chart of the terminal,
followed by 2 or more open charts, but on Demo it sees all open windows.
Maybe it's a feature of the tester?
The tester does not want to see open charts yet...
The error is GetLastError()=4103
4103
Chart was not found
The code script does not work in the tester, but everything works fine on the DEMo from the documentation:
I don't use visualization, only logging of tester's data (without visualization + everything works in the demo)
Returns -1, which means the end of the list of open charts (following the description in the documentation).
constantly after the first call to this function with the id of the very first chart of the terminal,
followed by 2 or more open charts, but on Demo it sees all open windows.
Maybe it's a feature of the tester?
The tester does not want to see open charts yet...
The error is GetLastError()=4103
4103
No chart was found
There is only one chart open in the tester - the chart of the symbol-period being tested. Tester does not know anything about the charts opened in the client terminal
Got it, thanks - I will delete the application
Hello.
When testing the EA it gives strange results on the visualisation. It does not draw the position lines correctly. On the chart, the position line ends after it actually changes (the points of position changes are indicated by arrows). All lines the tester draws itself, the EA does not draw anything.
Will I get an answer or not? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/99391#comment_99391
Also here:
red: after F11 the ability to adjust the size is lost.
blue: with this layout, you have to adjust the size of the windows to get to the logbook.
I also wish the era of win 3.11 would be gone and the drawing when resizing areas would be complete.
Thanks.
Hello.
When testing the EA it gives strange results on the visualisation. It does not draw the position lines correctly. On the chart, the position line ends after it actually changes (the points of position changes are indicated by arrows). All lines the tester draws itself, the EA does not draw anything.
And if it is not a secret - why is the error 4114 coming out
ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD
4114
Error when adding an indicator to the chart
When using the ChartIndicatorAdd function
on the current chart (where the Expert Advisor has been thrown) it runs the indicator perfectly,
but on third-party ones (opening with the ChartOpen() function or on an existing chart on a demo account )
error 4114 - the chart ID in this case is obtained by searching for the appropriate name and
TF (here... https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/chart_operations/chartnext) or
ID = ChartOpen (Sym, frame);
ID in these 2 variants is the same, the symbol is correctly spelled and TF
and I set Sleep(3000) after opening ... and still 4114
Ever since build 478 this bug has been reported by me as #177997. Nothing has been heard since then.
Are you sure it's the same bug?
You're using a test template with arrow objects already applied and wonder why these arrows are displayed in the future.