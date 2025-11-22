Errors, bugs, questions - page 537

New comment
 
Im_hungry:

Our dear developers. Check if the ChartNext() function works correctly


Are you sure that this function works during the visual testing? What error code does GetLastError() generate?
 

I don't use visualization, only logging of tester's data (without visualization + everything works in the demo)

Returns -1, which means the end of the list of open charts (following the description in the documentation).

constantly after the first call to this function with the id of the very first chart of the terminal,

followed by 2 or more open charts, but on Demo it sees all open windows.

Maybe it's a feature of the tester?


The tester does not want to see open charts yet...


The error is GetLastError()=4103

4103

Chart was not found

 

The code script does not work in the tester, but everything works fine on the DEMo from the documentation:

HJ      0       Tester  13:54:02        USDCHF,H1 (Alpari-Demo): 1 minutes OHLC ticks generating
JH      0       Tester  13:54:02        USDCHF,H1: testing of Experts\Копия6.ex5 from 2011.10.07 00:00 to 2011.10.10 00:00 started
PS      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C1... ChartFirst = USDCHF ID = 12345
RM      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C2... i=0 currChart=-1ChartSymbol(prevChart)=USDCHFChartPeriod(currChart)=16385ChartSymbol(currChart)=USDCHF
GN      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C2... не увидели GetLastError()=4103
NQ      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   0 USDCHF ID =-1
DK      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C3... i=0ChartPeriod(currChart)=16385ChartSymbol(currChart)=USDCHF
GE      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C2... i=1 currChart=-1ChartSymbol(prevChart)=USDCHFChartPeriod(currChart)=16385ChartSymbol(currChart)=USDCHF
QG      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C2... не увидели GetLastError()=4103
GI      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   1 USDCHF ID =-1
MS      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C3... i=1ChartPeriod(currChart)=16385ChartSymbol(currChart)=USDCHF
DM      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C2... i=2 currChart=-1ChartSymbol(prevChart)=USDCHFChartPeriod(currChart)=16385ChartSymbol(currChart)=USDCHF
KO      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C2... не увидели GetLastError()=4103
PP      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   2 USDCHF ID =-1
RK      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C3... i=2ChartPeriod(currChart)=16385ChartSymbol(currChart)=USDCHF
MD      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C2... i=3 currChart=-1ChartSymbol(prevChart)=USDCHFChartPeriod(currChart)=16385ChartSymbol(currChart)=USDCHF
EG      0       Копия6 (USDCHF,H1)      13:54:03        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C2... не увидели GetLastError()=4103
Files:
enmf86.mq5  2 kb
 
Im_hungry:

I don't use visualization, only logging of tester's data (without visualization + everything works in the demo)

Returns -1, which means the end of the list of open charts (following the description in the documentation).

constantly after the first call to this function with the id of the very first chart of the terminal,

followed by 2 or more open charts, but on Demo it sees all open windows.

Maybe it's a feature of the tester?


The tester does not want to see open charts yet...


The error is GetLastError()=4103

4103

No chart was found

There is only one chart open in the tester - the chart of the symbol-period being tested. The tester knows nothing about the graphs opened in the client terminal
 
stringo:
There is only one chart open in the tester - the chart of the symbol-period being tested. Tester does not know anything about the charts opened in the client terminal


Got it, thanks - I will delete the application

 

Hello.

When testing the EA it gives strange results on the visualisation. It does not draw the position lines correctly. On the chart, the position line ends after it actually changes (the points of position changes are indicated by arrows). All lines the tester draws itself, the EA does not draw anything.

Files:
Untitled.png  47 kb
 

Will I get an answer or not? https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/99391#comment_99391

Also here:

red: after F11 the ability to adjust the size is lost.

blue: with this layout, you have to adjust the size of the windows to get to the logbook.

I also wish the era of win 3.11 would be gone and the drawing when resizing areas would be complete.

Thanks.

 
deboir:

Hello.

When testing the EA it gives strange results on the visualisation. It does not draw the position lines correctly. On the chart, the position line ends after it actually changes (the points of position changes are indicated by arrows). All lines the tester draws itself, the EA does not draw anything.

Since the build 478, this bug has been reported by me under #177997. I have not heard anything since then.
 

And if it is not a secret - why is the error 4114 coming out


ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD

4114

Error when adding an indicator to the chart


When using the ChartIndicatorAdd function

on the current chart (where the Expert Advisor has been thrown) it runs the indicator perfectly,

but on third-party ones (opening with the ChartOpen() function or on an existing chart on a demo account )

error 4114 - the chart ID in this case is obtained by searching for the appropriate name and

TF (here... https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/chart_operations/chartnext) or

  ID  = ChartOpen (Sym, frame);

ID in these 2 variants is the same, the symbol is correctly spelled and TF

and I set Sleep(3000) after opening ... and still 4114

Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartNext
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartNext
  • www.mql5.com
Операции с графиками / ChartNext - Документация по MQL5
 
marketeer:
Ever since build 478 this bug has been reported by me as #177997. Nothing has been heard since then.

Are you sure it's the same bug?

You're using a test template with arrow objects already applied and wonder why these arrows are displayed in the future.

1...530531532533534535536537538539540541542543544...3193
New comment