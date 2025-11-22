Errors, bugs, questions - page 530
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you have to deal with the Expert Advisor code - it's hard to tell at a glance
the test code was given in full - just shortened everything as much as possible to identify the problem
Fractals - the indicator redraws on the second bar.
On the first tick, the condition for the fractal may be met; when the current bar exceeds the value of the fractal, it will not.
then why isn't the standard fractal indicator itself drawing the arrow? plus it doesn't always occur
Why does not the standard fractal indicator draw the arrow?
It does. Re-drawing only on the second bar.
At the first ticks, the condition for the fractal may be fulfilled (the arrow is drawn), when the current bar exceeds the value of the fractal, it is no longer drawn)
But it does. Re-drawing only on the second bar.
At the first ticks the condition for the fractal may be fulfilled (the arrow is drawn), when the current bar exceeds the value of the fractal - it is not drawn)
However funny...
I found the difference - I have run it from Custom Indicators->Examples and you from Indicators->Bill Williams->Fractals
Hi there!!! I've been building from fractals as well. I drew from Custom at first.
Couldn't understand why the prints were displaying different values :-).
Then I found that it totally matched Williams.
funny enough...
found the difference - I was running from Custom Indicators->Examples and you were running from Indicators->Bill Williams->Fractals
Ah, there it is :)
The built-in indicators are in Indicators folder.
Why is there an "improved version" in Examples, may I ask the developers?
Describe your situation in detail to Service Desk, specifying
Found a very similar problem. It's already been discussed quite recently here. It's exactly the same. An application for a similar problem is already in Service Desk and I think they are already working on it.
datetime timE[1000], timE1[1], timE2[1]; const int shift=1000;
CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,timE1); CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,shift-1,1,timE2); Print(" timE1 ",timE1[0]," timE2 ",timE2[0]);
CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,timE2[0],timE1[0],timE);
for(int j=0;j<50;j++ ) Print(j," j ",timE[j]);
why?
datetime timE[1000], timE1[1], timE2[1]; const int shift=1000;
CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,1,timE1); CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,shift-1,1,timE2); Print(" timE1 ",timE1[0]," timE2 ",timE2[0]);
CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,timE2[0],timE1[0],timE);
for(int j=0;j<50;j++ ) Print(j," j ",timE[j]);
why?
Why are the skips observed in the tester's joule being made when processing a succession of "Prints"? I.e. the code, for example, is as follows:
Print("****1****");
Print("****2****");
Print("****3****");
Print("****4****");
Print("****5****");
And the lines are printed in the log like this:
****1****
****2****
****3****
****5****