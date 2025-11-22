Errors, bugs, questions - page 536

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What's wrong with the MQL4 website again?

Suggestion to the developers: Put a topic in the upper line of MQL5 forum: Topical issues of MQL4.

Make it a permanent fixture and post all the news on the subject before anyone asks.

The Forum members should tolerate this topic in the TOP like MQL4 forum members tolerate a dozen of MQL5 topics.

SZZY: I repeat my earlier suggestion: create a thread in MQL5 forum to reserve MQL4 forum in periods of change (the old Chinese curse: "may you live in a period of change" :).

 
sergey1294:

I don't know about the bomb, but on one computer it updated without any problems and on the other it went viral


I had a virus in metatester64.exe file after update and KIS found two more viruses in mt5clwtst64.519 and mt5clwtst.519 files, this did not happen before
 
sergey1294:

I don't know about the bomb, but on one computer it updated without any problems and on the other it went viral

Kaspersky is a very powerful antivirus. It does not trust anyone and is suspicious even of harmless files. Finds viruses even where there are none.)
 
tara:

What's wrong with the MQL4 website again?


The mql4.com website didn't have time to move to another site before this forum did.
 
Rosh:
The mql4.com site has not had time to move to another site like this forum.
Thanks for the reply. There were three questions (I see, two unanswered - you are not the only one). And now - the fourth one - again I can't get the answer out of the post I'm answering :)
 

Good afternoon, all developers, I am writing to you as well...

I wrote a code for finding the IDA of a chart (for an Expert Advisor), but it only sees the first chart and displays -1 after that

I tried to open more than 3 charts in the terminal window but it still sees the first one and displays the next one as"Chart List Over".

I downloaded code from documentation and pasted it - same thing...

//=================================================================//
long take_ID (string nowChart = "no", ENUM_TIMEFRAMES F = 0)
{
   long currChart,prevChart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0,limit=100;
   Print("C1... ChartFirst = ",ChartSymbol(prevChart)," ID = ",prevChart);
   while(i<limit)
     {
      currChart=ChartNext(prevChart);
      if(currChart<0)
                    return (-1);      
      //=================================================        доходит только до этого момента


      Print("C2... ",i,ChartSymbol(currChart)," ID =",currChart);
      prevChart=currChart;
      if (ChartSymbol(currChart) == nowChart)
        {
         Print("C3... i=",i,"ChartPeriod(currChart)=",ChartPeriod(currChart),"F=",F);
         if (ChartPeriod(currChart) == F)
                    return (currChart);
        }
      i++;
     }
                    return (-1);
}


Here's the log


GL      0       (USDCHF,H1)   07:53:48        2011.10.07 00:00:00   02, i=0
HQ      0       (USDCHF,H1)   07:53:48        2011.10.07 00:00:00   C1... ChartFirst = USDCHF ID = 12345
CS      0       (USDCHF,H1)   07:53:48        2011.10.07 00:00:00   03,SyEURUSD


right after the first call

ChartNext


returns -1. Tried everything in tester (and on DEMO account as well), with different pairs and different number of them...

514 build

Thanks...!

 
sergey1294:

I don't know about the bomb, but on one computer it updated without any problems and on the other it went viral


On my metatester64 Kaspersky swore it was a virus.
 
sergey1294:

I don't know about the bomb, but on one computer it upgraded without any problems and on the second one it went viral


This question comes up from time to time.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/974#comment_5973

All our files are signed. Check the validity of the digital signature.

А нельзя ли в новой версии MT5 упразднить сообщение о вирусе?
А нельзя ли в новой версии MT5 упразднить сообщение о вирусе?
  • www.mql5.com
Я так думаю что и брокеры будут стесняться выдавать программу, в которой, по утверждения самого распространнённого в корпоративном мире вирусолова, содержится вирус.
 

Our dear developers. Check if the function

ChartNext


Returned next to the current chart ID value, keeps outputting -1


Thank you!


request #242919

 
Im_hungry:

Our dear developers. Check if the function

ChartNext


Returned next to the current chart ID value, keeps outputting -1


Thank you!


request #242919

Hello. We can see your request, we are currently parsing it. Thank you.
1...529530531532533534535536537538539540541542543...3193
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