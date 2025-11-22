Errors, bugs, questions - page 536
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What's wrong with the MQL4 website again?
Suggestion to the developers: Put a topic in the upper line of MQL5 forum: Topical issues of MQL4.
Make it a permanent fixture and post all the news on the subject before anyone asks.
The Forum members should tolerate this topic in the TOP like MQL4 forum members tolerate a dozen of MQL5 topics.
SZZY: I repeat my earlier suggestion: create a thread in MQL5 forum to reserve MQL4 forum in periods of change (the old Chinese curse: "may you live in a period of change" :).
I don't know about the bomb, but on one computer it updated without any problems and on the other it went viral
I don't know about the bomb, but on one computer it updated without any problems and on the other it went viral
What's wrong with the MQL4 website again?
The mql4.com site has not had time to move to another site like this forum.
Thanks for the reply. There were three questions (I see, two unanswered - you are not the only one). And now - the fourth one - again I can't get the answer out of the post I'm answering :)
Good afternoon, all developers, I am writing to you as well...
I wrote a code for finding the IDA of a chart (for an Expert Advisor), but it only sees the first chart and displays -1 after that
I tried to open more than 3 charts in the terminal window but it still sees the first one and displays the next one as"Chart List Over".
I downloaded code from documentation and pasted it - same thing...
Here's the log
right after the first call
ChartNext
returns -1. Tried everything in tester (and on DEMO account as well), with different pairs and different number of them...
514 build
Thanks...!
I don't know about the bomb, but on one computer it updated without any problems and on the other it went viral
I don't know about the bomb, but on one computer it upgraded without any problems and on the second one it went viral
This question comes up from time to time.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/974#comment_5973
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Our dear developers. Check if the function
ChartNext
Returned next to the current chart ID value, keeps outputting -1
Thank you!
request #242919
Our dear developers. Check if the function
ChartNext
Returned next to the current chart ID value, keeps outputting -1
Thank you!
request #242919