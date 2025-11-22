Errors, bugs, questions - page 532
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What if you don't want all trades for a tool, but several? Why not support the standard of multiple selection with the Ctrl key?
It seems inconvenient to send to the help once again. A few - you can throw in one at a time. If by multiple you mean a few dozen out of a thousand, then either limit the history or write a script/expert that removes all trades from the chart and leaves only from the desired range. You have everything, there is no need to ask to add a controversial functionality for the sake of a minute's whim.
It's kind of embarrassing to send in another reference. A few - you can throw in one at a time. If by a few you mean several dozens out of thousands, then either limit the history, or write a script/expert that removes all trades from the chart and leaves only from the desired range. You have everything, there is no need to ask to add a controversial functionality for the sake of a minute's whim.
This is purely your own personal opinion as to whether this functionality is controversial. In almost any software that has lists, you can select items in the way I described. So you're being a bit overzealous with the "whimsy" thing. The fact that you suggest dragging deals one by one is inconvenient, objectively inconvenient. Other suggestions of homemade scripts are very much in the spirit of MC: they are some "supports", the essence of which is to shift the work that should have been done once in the core of the terminal to the Appliciant Manager. And the work is 5 minutes.
Write to Service Desk, what if I do?
Another related question: sell positions are shown on the chart with blue lines and buy with red lines. In MT4 it was the other way round. What is the idea?
Another related question: sell positions are shown on the chart with blue lines and buy with red lines. In MT4 it was the other way round. What is the idea?
Please attach a screenshot.
Attached. The chart shows a hint for the sell (in) line 2011.10.03 22:53 - buy (out) 2011.10.04 09:57. Blue.
There are no positions in the screenshot. There are, however, arrows and lines showing trades made. But these are not positions.
Let's get to the bottom of this. I see that the transactions are shown with arrows and the line shows the position between transactions. Anyway, there was a sale and then it closed with a buy. Explain why the line is blue.