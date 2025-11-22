Errors, bugs, questions - page 539
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Just checked, the code:
Alert(Bars(NULL, PERIOD_H1, "2011.10.11 04:05", "2011.10.11 04:50"));
Alert(GetLastError());
Result:
0
0
I've seen with my own eyes when I requested a section with bars and got 0 in reply, GetLastError didn't help. According to my observations, this happens when there are ticks.
When trying to log in to the website:
When trying to log in to the website:
Click on "I understand the risk", request a certificate in the next step and post it here.
It should be like this:
If the information matches, then everything is fine and it's just that the browser couldn't load certificate validation for some reason. For example, an old browser or an operating system without updated root certificates.
If it does not match, someone is trying to intercept your traffic with a fake certificate.
Sorry if this has already been discussed. But I have the eternal problem of setting up all my charts long and painstakingly, but after restarting the terminal or system they all get deleted for some reason. I would like to know how to use Open Deleted function to put all these self-deleted charts back in place?
Are you in full-screen mode?
So as not to be unfounded, I simulated the situation I mentioned above (I can't quote it as I can't get out of quote :) ).
I ran the following code on M15:
while( ! IsStopped())
{
int iCount = Bars(NULL, PERIOD_M12, "2011.10.07", "2011.10.01");
int iError = GetLastError();
Alert(iCount, " ", iError);
Sleep(500);
}
While the script was running I connected and disconnected from the Internet. The pictures show the result.
Yeah, it's on. I was browsing the forum a while ago and someone was explaining how to activate the Open Deleted function, so I had to switch something on somewhere in the settings...
Service-Settings-Graphics
Click on "I understand the risk", request a certificate in the next step and post it here.
It should be like this:
If the information matches, then everything is fine and it's just that the browser couldn't load certificate validation for some reason. E.g. old browser or operating system without updated root certificates.
If it doesn't match, it means someone is trying to intercept your traffic with a fake certificate.
Thanks, these are the snapshots:
You know where the road is paved with good intentions.