Errors, bugs, questions - page 1867
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The copying of simple structures was forced by the lack of unions.
There will be normal unions very soon
Copying simple structures was done involuntarily due to lack of unions.
Very soon there will be normal unions
So why did you make the current code unworkable without even providing an alternative?
Moreover, what was the problem with bringing structures to each other?
The language's capabilities used to be extended, and now it is being cut down, making the previously written code completely unworkable! What for?
So why did you make the current code unworkable without even providing an alternative?
Moreover, what was the problem with bringing the structures together?
The language's capabilities used to be extended, but now they are being cut, making the previously written code completely unworkable! Why?
Because you cannot cast a structure of one type to a structure of an entirely different, unrelated type
Use simple copying of data of one simple structure into data of another structure. This feature has not yet been cut off
2017.04.21 10:55:45.669 Custom Indicator loading of AMA (EURUSD,H1) failed
I need help, I need help. About 1586 last bild read. For some reason this version came from the site... How to use the last Bild?
How to put a non 64 bit bild?
At the broker it's the same, only difference is the terminal ID...
2017.04.21 11:00:34.406 Terminal BCS Broker MetaTrader 5 Terminal x64 build 1583 started
2017.04.21 11:00:34.410 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise (x64 based PC), IE 08.00, UAC, Intel Core i5-
2017.04.21 11:00:34.410 Terminal C:\Users\Администратор\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\743FF5B6F648C5
2017.04.21 11:14:13.272 Experts loading of ExpertMACD (MOEX-6.17,H1) failed
The MetaQuotes-Demo server is now distributing build 1589. Connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server and the update will start downloading.
(How to open a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server)
Because it is not possible to cast a structure of one type to a structure of an entirely different, unrelated type
С++?
Use a simple copying of data of one simple structure to data of another structure. This feature has not been cut off yet
What else are you going to cut off? You've set a precedent for cutting off language features (not APIs). That is, a programmer may encounter situations where his previously fully working clean code (written without using API (which is undesirable, but can be changed)) may stop working.
For example, a library was recently published after heated arguments with you. It got positive feedback and started being used by people. However, you have made it unworkable by your decision! And you have made it unusable not in the API part, but in pure language.
Use simple copying of data from one simple structure to data from another structure.
What is the Bank column?
And where can you see it filled in?
What is the Bank column?
And where can you see it filled in?
only at the brokers who fill it out
usually stp brokers
The "MetaQuotes-Demo" server is now distributing build 1589. Connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server and the update will start downloading.
(How to open a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server)
Thank you. Something custom breathed on this bild. Next up....
Breathing, working. Now we have to update the broker.... It doesn't update itself...
It worked for the Broker as well. As I tried the standalone MT5 at first. Going to update tester agents. - Didn't fucking update itself...
THANK YOU VERY MUCH.