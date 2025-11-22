Errors, bugs, questions - page 429

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DV2010:
Look, you seem like a real magician. : )

Thank you! :)

Nah, I'm just learning. :[

The magic happens when you can't do anything - you start looking at the dropdown menus - the shortcuts are prescribed there. (that's where I learned about this wonderful trick).

 
The "Trade disabled" problem, which appeared in build 468, remains in 470:
The 2010 championship account (on which trading is actually disabled) is set at startup. All trades in the tester are rejected due to [trade disabled]. Change the account, start the test (just changing the account is not enough, besides, it seems we have to wait till the end of the test). We return to the initial account. Now we run the test - everything works!
Here's such a tambourine dance...
Automated Trading Championship 2010
  • championship.mql5.com
Automated Trading Championship 2010
 
Mr.FreeMan:

Can you tell me why the first time everything is logged correctly, from a file, and then the array is reset? Why the second time there are only zeros? How can I make the information be saved for later use?

Write to Service Desk with as many details as possible and attach the files
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
  • www.mql5.com
Ваше сообщение сразу станет доступно нашим отделам тестирования, технической поддержки и разработчикам торговой платформы.
 
Mr.FreeMan:
Should FILE_WRITE be added?
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы ввода/вывода / Флаги открытия файлов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы ввода/вывода / Флаги открытия файлов
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы ввода/вывода / Флаги открытия файлов - Документация по MQL5
 
Silent:
Should we addFILE_WRITE?

nope
 
Mr.FreeMan:
nope

Try doing as I was advised:

//===

uncleVic:

  1. Open file in OnInit.
  2. Read file in OnTick.
  3. Close the file in OnDeinit.

Otherwise, on each tick: "Opened purse - got purse. Opened purse - took out purse. Opened purse - took out purse..."

//===

And work with the file - i.e. read the file to do in OnInit or its derived functions....!

 
It's working, I'm stupid!
 

Hi! I downloaded the attached indicator from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/798/page3. Started compiling it and got an error

It looks like this in the string

I described this problem in the topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/798/page12 but no one is talking yet.

I need help and suggest something. May be someone can help me to rewrite my indicator. I tried to use it for some time, but I have no problems with it. I have them on one terminal (PowerTader) and the indicator does not want to work. Thank you.

Помогите перейти на MetaTrader 5 без потерь
Помогите перейти на MetaTrader 5 без потерь
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За время существования MT4 были созданы хорошие индикаторы.
 

You don't know how to help here. you have to wait for the developer's answer.

double mx=mx=mn+(2*octave)

this string can look in two ways.

double mx=mx+mn+(2*octave)

or

double mx=mn+(2*octave)

 
sergeev:

You don't know how to help here. you have to wait for the developer's answer.

double mx=mx=mn+(2*octave)

this string can look in two ways.

double mx=mx+mn+(2*octave)

or

double mx=mn+(2*octave)

The first variant is rejected.
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