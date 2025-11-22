Errors, bugs, questions - page 426
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It is advisable to have a decent (not powerful, but decent) video card instead of the very old built-in cards, whose acceleration is purely declarative. This is especially true for older laptop models.
Since charts often have a lot of graphical objects and are actively redrawn, a good 2D accelerator is required.
Tell me if you know or ask some technicians, what of these parameters is important and may directly affect the speed of
in mt4/mt5 ... ?
If you add a comment to the right in the indicator input parameters
we get
The 7050 has 256 memory and is taken from RAM. I don't think the bus is much higher than 533... It's a video so that if a normal video card dies, you can go online and pick up a new one.
HD 2000 is many times more productive.
What's the question?
The comment of an instance variable replaces the name in dialogs - this is described in the documentation and is made specifically for extended description of external parameters.
A case can only have a constant. This is the same in C/C++.
A comment in an instance variable replaces the name in dialogs - this is described in the documentation and made specifically for extended description of external parameters.
I've been thinking. It's actually handy. It's just a bit unexpected.
On the forum somewhere described a way to make it display the parameter name instead of the comment (but it's really almost always inconvenient).
Probably duplicate the name in a comment :)
or just a comment at the topI just wondered what I got in compiled in the end :)
It now gets the same value, It gets the same value 1,79,,,, (this is sec.)
Gets EMPTY_VALUE, as we return it if the file is not opened. If it's more convenient to get 0.0, return 0.0.
And it is necessary to return something. It is not good to read a file which is not opened.
About open error. Write it this way:
This is a screenshot of the tester. Is it the same in the terminal?