Errors, bugs, questions - page 423
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About not opening the file size, and for the year 2010 and 2009 2008 does not want to open,
I try to open a file created with this code but it says it cannot open
any period of time other than 2011, 01, 01 opens the rest do not,
What is it?
1. Instead:
write:
2. Question. Does your file manager (like FAR) open your file by <F3>?
And which number to use here.
I can't tell you. Try it out scientifically to start with (maybe a pattern will emerge by Monday). If not, on Monday custom indicators specialists will come to work. They will give you a hint.
I can't tell you. Try it out scientifically to begin with (maybe a pattern will emerge by Monday). If not, on Monday custom indicators specialists will come to work. They will give you a hint.
Although... Try this one:
Although... Try this one:
Yes thanks, just what you need.
P.S.I've forgotten how to program - I haven't touched MT5 for months...
Dear developers, - Please tell me in two words how video card power, its model and drivers,
How does the hardware acceleration of vector graphics affect the performance of mt4 and mt5, with a large number of indices on the pattern ...
How does 2D hardware acceleration of vector graphics etc. go and what cards are recommended under heavy load,
and can slowdowns be due to a weak or integrated video card ... ?
I ask, because I found the following -
on my computer where gForce 7050 is built into my mother, windows are opening 2 times slower ... scrolling pattern is twitchy ...
Computers where more powerful video is built into the processor Intell2060k - HD2000 some - all smoothly, a lot of windows with a couple of opens 2-3 times faster ...
What hardware parameters should the video card support if lots of windows and lots of indicators,
how to check how much video memory is consumed ... ? (maybe not enough ... ?)
what's the load on the card when you PRINT a lot of complicated templates at once, in GIF files ... ? ?
Thanks in advance for the answer.
Dear developers, - Please tell me in two words how video card power, its model and drivers,
Mt4 and mt5 operation, with a large number of indices on the pattern ...
It is recommended to have a decent (not powerful, just decent) video card instead of really old built-in cards, which have only declarative acceleration. This is especially true for older laptop models.
Since charts often have a lot of graphical objects and are actively redrawn, a good 2D accelerator is required.
At the risk of being pelted with tomatoes and rotten eggs, I'll ask.
Am I setting the stop levels correctly?
I'm really confused. :(
At the risk of being pelted with tomatoes and rotten eggs, I'll ask.
Am I setting the stop levels correctly?
I'm really confused. :(
Buy - everything from the Bid - both the SL and the TP.
The sells are all from the Asc.
Bye has everything from Bid - both SL and TP
The selves are all from the Asc.
1. Instead of:
write:
2. Question. File manager (like FAR) opens your file by <F3>?
It turns out now one gets the same values, I wonder why the file of recorded
data (time in sec. and opening price) from 2011,01,01 reads about 6 mb. and the same data
but from 2010,06,01 but excluding the time when the price does not exceed the max. price per hour and takes 2.5 mb. - DOES NOT OPEN
with your method
It turns out the same values 1,79,,,, (it is sec.).
write to the file from the indicator do as follows
it saves all values at bar opening: first sec. then correlation values (or prices)
But it won't read the file from the EA - "cannot be opened".
Don't know why?
Checking for the file - showed that it exists!