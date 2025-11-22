Errors, bugs, questions - page 424
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this is an attempt to open a file (I was checking if (FileIsExist("kor.bin",0)==true) Print("FILE DETECTED = ...");
) 2.5 MB from 2010,06,01
An attempt to open from 2011,01,05 with size 950 kb was also unsuccessful (same thing writes)
no idea what poltergeist ?
I have no idea what it may be about :( maybe it's because it weighs a lot? (409KB)) is it a lot of parameters? (478 8)) what else can it be ? =( everything was normal before, I have added a little EA, the code still increased in size and does not work, but the code is nothing unusual ..... strange all this :( before that folder Agent-127.0.0.1-3001 and Agent-127.0.0.1-3000 deleted, but in theory, this can not be the cause!!! and because other EAs work!!!
I have no idea what it may be about :( maybe it's because it weighs a lot? (409KB)) is it a lot of parameters? (478 8)) what else can it be ? =( it was normal before, I have added a little EA, the code still increased in volume and does not work, but the code is nothing unusual..... strange all this :( before that folder Agent-127.0.0.1-3001 and Agent-127.0.0.1-3000 deleted, but in theory, this can not be the cause!!! and because other EAs work!!!
At the expense of weight I don't know, and the parameters are really a lot (probably more than 64 optimizations)...
At the expense of the size, too, I do not remember the restrictions announced in this regard (I want to know the maximum allowable file size, and the number of all sorts of functions, variables and classes in it).
I don't know about the weight, but the parameters are really a lot (probably, the optimization is more than 64)...
The size is also interesting, I don't remember any restrictions on it (I want to know the maximum allowed file size, and the number of all sorts of functions, variables and classes in it).
In the strategy tester, the processing of orders with the parameter type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_CANCEL is not supported.
Mistake:
2011.06.18 22:25:28 2011.06.13 00:03:03 failed instant buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.43353 [Unsupported filling mode]
So far, switched to ORDER_FILLING_AON.
But in the target execution I am laying down support for partial order execution.
Question to the developers: Is this limitation intentional?
If so, what is the reason? If not, how soon can we expect not only support but emulation of partial execution in the tester?
i only put a small part of parameters on optimization (i am looking forward to run the system at full :) ), and this i voiced how many in total they are in the EA. optimization runs, but does not want to work, loads agents.... and cannot load in any way.
I.e. at some point optimization at 478 parameters (but not all were optimized) went through?
I.e. once the optimisation at 478 parameters (but not all optimised) went through?
no, the parameters also increased, before it was less :)
did an experiment, removed a lot of parameters from the input, it still does not work, generally a stupid idea .... what do parameters have to do with it?)) there's probably something else here....
Nope, more parameters too, used to be less :)
i did an experiment, i removed a lot of parameters from the input, it still doesn't work, it's a stupid idea .... what do parameters have to do with it?) it's probably something else....
I had a similar problem once, at a certain number of parameters Expert Advisor just dropped out of the chart (I don't remember the exact number, but it was over 100).
If I remember correctly, the developers generally recommended not more than 64 or something like that.
Can I give you a command in Service Desk because I'm doing everything correctly in the code?
but when testing, the EA does not open the file?
Nope, more parameters too, used to be less :)
i did an experiment, i removed a lot of parameters from the input, it still doesn't work, it's a stupid idea .... what do parameters have to do with it?)) it's probably something else here....
In terms of number of parameters there seems to be no problem, I tested with 600 parameters.
But the number of optimised parameters is limited to 63-64 (beyond that the tester just won't let me mark the parameters).
With the total number of passes also need to be careful (if the pass count will go beyond the maximum long, then the movie will not be as I understand it).