Errors, bugs, questions - page 422
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Good afternoon, forum members.
Please help me to understand. The indicator does not appear on the chart for some reason - I don't know where the error is.
In general, it should be displayed on the chart like this:
But I just have nothing in the window of this indicator. MT4.
Here is the code of the indicator. Is there an error in the code or in something else?
Sorry, but you'd rather go to the MT4 website
http://forum.mql4.com/ru/
It's MT5.
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Can anyone tell me what is the maximum allowed bin file size
which may be opened by advisor for reading, because 25 m with 3 mln.
It may be that 25 meters and 3 million tens of value will not be read, but 500.000 values will be read?
Sorry, but you'd rather go to the MT4 website
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum
It's MT5.
Can anyone tell me what is the maximum permissible bin file size
which may be opened by the Expert Advisor for reading, because 25 m with 3 mln.
does not want to open, but opens with 500,000 values ?
Can anyone tell me what is the maximum permissible bin file size
which may be opened by the Expert Advisor for reading, because 25 m with 3 mln.
does not want to open, but it opens with 500,000 values?
It returns almost the same values (the difference is only one bar), how is that possible?
In idea one function should return how many bars to view on the current chart (for example 5000) and the other only the number that fits into the screen (in my case just over 380).
Build 466, Full 7 x64
The line
It returns almost the same values (the difference is only one bar), how is that possible?
In idea one function should return the total number of bars for viewing in the current chart (for example 5000) and the other should return only the number that fits into the screen (in my case just over 380).
Build 466, Fortock OS 7 x64
is always 1 more than the number of the first (left) visible bar:
The last bar (right) has number 0.
Unless the chart is scrolled. If the chart is "scrolled", <number of the first visible bar> = <number of visible bars> + <the shift of the chart in bars>-1.
And what you write:
...how many total bars to view yes the current chart ( e.g. 5000)...
is a bit different:
About not opening the file size, and for the year 2010 and 2009 2008 does not want to open,
I tried to open a file created using this code but keeps getting an error message
Any time interval except 2011, 01, 01 opens the rest do not,
What kind of problem?
is a little different:
I'm afraid that's not going to work.
For example, I've got 50000 bars checked in my settings but 11375 bars loaded in reality.
The method
And which number to use here.
ZS Here's what's onInit
And the rubbish in the history is not cleared...