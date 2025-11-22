Errors, bugs, questions - page 425

New comment
 
Interesting:

In terms of number of parameters there seems to be no problem, I tested with 600 parameters.

But the number of optimized parameters is limited to 63-64 (beyond that the tester simply does not allow to mark the parameters).

With the total number of passes also need to be careful (if the pass count will go beyond the maximum long, then the movie will not work as I understand it).


Yeah, I understand that very well :)
 
Mr.FreeMan:
Yes, I understand that very well :)
Write to servicedesk and attach the EX5 file, please - it will help to quickly get to the bottom of the problem.
 

Creating a custom indicator - parameters - string

Inverted commas cannot be entered in the initial value.

Переход на новые рельсы: пользовательские индикаторы в MQL5
Переход на новые рельсы: пользовательские индикаторы в MQL5
  • 2009.11.23
  • Андрей
  • www.mql5.com
Я не буду перечислять все новые возможности и особенности нового терминала и языка. Их действительно много, и некоторые новинки вполне достойны освещения в отдельной статье. Вы не увидите здесь кода, написанного по принципам объектно-ориентированного программирования — это слишком серьезная тема для того, чтобы просто быть упомянутой в контексте как дополнительная вкусность для кодописателей. В этой статье остановимся подробней на индикаторах, их строении, отображении, видах, а также особенностях их написания по сравнению с MQL4.
[Deleted]  
Silent:

Creating a custom indicator - parameters - string

It is not possible to write quotes to the initial value.

Use special characters ('\"' or those obtained using CharToString). You can also use single quotes.

You can get a textual representation of a double quote like this

string quote = CharToString(34);

PS

As far as I understand in your case it is the '\' variant that will do the trick.

 
Interesting:
Use wildcards, or inverted commas like 'example'.
I would like to end up with string Input1="" (empty value), not string Input1="''
[Deleted]  
Silent:
You would like to get string Input1="" (empty value), not string Input1="''

If I understood you correctly, you need the following combination:

string Input1 = "\"\"";
[Deleted]  
Silent:
I would like to get string Input1="" (empty value), not string Input1="''.
Clarified my post.
 
Interesting:
voix_kas:
The master puts all these combinations in his quotes 'as is'.
[Deleted]  

Developer.

Case doesn't accept variables, is it designed that way?

I want to be able to compare to regular variables, but not get an error "'XXXXXXXXX' - constant expression is required...".

 

If you add a comment to the right in the indicator input parameters 

//--- input parameters
input bool     BidLineEnable=true; //--- переменная BidLineEnable определяет, показывать ли линию Bid
input bool     AskLineEnable=true;
input string   path_prefix=""; // переменная path_prefix задает путь и префикс к имени файла
int ticks_stored; // переменная tick_stored содержит количество хранящихся котировок

we get

1...418419420421422423424425426427428429430431432...3193
New comment