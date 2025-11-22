Errors, bugs, questions - page 425
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In terms of number of parameters there seems to be no problem, I tested with 600 parameters.
But the number of optimized parameters is limited to 63-64 (beyond that the tester simply does not allow to mark the parameters).
With the total number of passes also need to be careful (if the pass count will go beyond the maximum long, then the movie will not work as I understand it).
Yes, I understand that very well :)
Creating a custom indicator - parameters - string
Inverted commas cannot be entered in the initial value.
Creating a custom indicator - parameters - string
It is not possible to write quotes to the initial value.
Use special characters ('\"' or those obtained using CharToString). You can also use single quotes.
You can get a textual representation of a double quote like this
PS
As far as I understand in your case it is the '\' variant that will do the trick.
Use wildcards, or inverted commas like 'example'.
You would like to get string Input1="" (empty value), not string Input1="''
If I understood you correctly, you need the following combination:
I would like to get string Input1="" (empty value), not string Input1="''.
Developer.
Case doesn't accept variables, is it designed that way?
I want to be able to compare to regular variables, but not get an error "'XXXXXXXXX' - constant expression is required...".
If you add a comment to the right in the indicator input parameters
we get