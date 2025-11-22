Errors, bugs, questions - page 430
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The first variant does not work.
Exactly.
voinG then replace in that line with double mx=mn+(2*octave)
exactly.
voinG then replace in that line with double mx=mn+(2*octave)
Thanks, I did it that way, no error. I cannot go further, I have created a lot of custom indicators, they are present in the terminal and in the chart, but they are not displayed. What is the right way to create them? Can you tell me how to do it?
In my opinion, there is a problem in the algorithm and it is advisable to contact the developer (or check the original in detail).
When displaying, the chart is not always displayed (as I understand it is related to TF, but I haven't checked it yet), and if it is displayed, it looks like this...
In my opinion, there is a problem in the algorithm and it is advisable to contact the developer (or check the original in detail).
When displayed, the chart is not always displayed (as I understand it is related to TF, but I have not checked it yet), and if it is displayed, it looks like this...
Please switch to TF H8, I wonder if it will show anything?
Tried again (the previous version was simply demolished for lack of use).
It is displayed on all standard TFs + some non-standard ones (for MT4). I checked it on: 1M, 5M, 10M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 2H, 4H, 8H, D1, W1, MN.
On 8H shows the following (build 470).
Tried again (the previous version was simply demolished for lack of use).
It is displayed on all standard TFs + some non-standard ones (for MT4). I checked it on: 1M, 5M, 10M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 2H, 4H, 8H, D1, W1, MN.
On 8H it shows the following (build 470).
Thank you. How did you create and save it after compilation? What functions and safelines did you use?
The first time I replaced the error line with " double mx=mn+(2*octave)" (purely intuitive, right after your post).
However, I decided to analyze it later, since the indicator was not rendered, or it was rendered differently than in MT4.
My calculations are a bit slow (but may be they should be, I haven't understood the logic).
The first time I replaced the error line with " double mx=mn+(2*octave)" (purely intuitive, right after your post).
However, since the indicator was not drawn, it was drawn in a different way than in MT4 and I decided to analyze it later.
It is considered a little bit tight (but maybe it should be so. I didn't understand the logic).
If you figure it out, please let me know in person.
Do you need exactly the same variant as in the original indicator (I mean the drawing of levels)?