Errors, bugs, questions - page 420

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[Deleted]  
Im_hungry:

this is used to check if the buffers were copied (successfully or not)

with this, we call the inductor on a new bar

And without it, we get only zero values !!!

And the RAM shrinks and shrinks with each bar...

Why?

1. Try to either move these lines to the initialization block - OnInit(), which I think is correct. Or correct handling of the indicator within the function.

  ArraySetAsSeries(Buf,true);
  handle=iCustom(NULL,0,"V",Symbol_1,Symbol_2,Depth,ExpKoef,DateStart);

2) Better check the handle for disability, then there won't be unnecessary problems (it can and usually is done even in the initialization block).

3. In my opinion, it would be more correct to check inside the function in this form (and there are remarks on the implementation).

  if((handle=INVALID_HANDLE)||(copied<1))
  {
  //Битый указатель или ошибка при копировании данных из буфера.
  }
[Deleted]  
sergey1294:
How to do it correctly

There are a few variants:

1. The easiest way (if you often use the local version of the terminal) is to copy the command line from the shortcut and add the appropriate key to execute using Start -> Run.

2. Change command line of main shortcut accordingly (you may have to change it in several places)

3. Copy the current shortcut as "MetaTrader 5 - Portable" and then add the appropriate key to the command line of a new shortcut.

In most cases, the best option.

4. For variants with removable disks or flash drives it is more convenient to create a batch file in a folder with the terminal, for example with the name"Portable.bat" and place the following text

terminal.exe /portable
Then you'll be able to run terminal manually with this file, or if drive name with flash drive isn't changed create possibility to run executable directly with option 1-3.
 
Interesting:

There are several variants:

1. The easiest way (if you often use the local version of the terminal) is to copy the command line from the shortcut and add the appropriate key to execute using Start -> Run.

2. Change the command line for the main shortcut accordingly (you may have to make changes in several places)

3. Copy the current shortcut as "MetaTrader 5 - Portable" and then add the appropriate key to the command line of a new shortcut.

In most cases it is the best option.

4. For variants with removable disks or flash drives it is better to create a batch file in the folder with the terminal, for example with the name"Portable.bat" and place the following text

Then you'll be able to run terminal manually with this file, or if flash drive name is not changed create possibility to run executable directly with option 1-3.


thank you I will try it now
 
sergey1294:
Thanks. I'll give it a try.

It's not working. Here's a screenshot.


[Deleted]  
sergey1294:

It's not working. Here's a screenshot.

Try one of the two options

1. - "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - 64\terminal64.exe" /portable (насколько помню правильный)
2. - "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - 64\terminal64.exe /portable" (только между файлом и ключом следует оставить пробел).
 
Interesting:

Try one of the two options


Yes it starts like this

1. - "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - 64\terminal64.exe" /portable (насколько помню правильный)
 
sergey1294:

Yeah, that's how it started

Man, now I can't open an account, there's no servers in the list. Who can remind me the server addresses?
[Deleted]  
sergey1294:
Damn now the account does not open, there is no server in the list. Who will remind me the addresses of servers?

1. MQ server - access.metatrader5.com:443 (specified in the Championship 2010 section on the participants' pag).

It is also indicated on the new account registration form, in the line "Add new account in format ...".

2. Old projects can be transferred to the "new home" by running the terminal without a key.

Automated Trading Championship 2010
  • championship.mql5.com
Automated Trading Championship 2010
 

The visualiser does not want to work in portable mode either. here is the log 

HL      0       Tester  08:18:37        MetaTester 5 x64 build 468 (16 Jun 2011)
EG      0       Server  08:18:37        MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000
DI      0       Startup 08:18:37        initialization finished
DM      0       127.0.0.1       08:18:37        login (build 468)
QE      0       Network 08:18:37        3788 bytes of group info loaded
QP      0       Network 08:18:37        1490 bytes of tester parameters loaded
QG      0       Network 08:18:37        3268 bytes of input parameters loaded
MM      0       Network 08:18:37        346 bytes of selected symbols loaded
RH      0       Tester  08:18:37        expert file added: Experts\Advisors\Expert3EMA.ex5. 154435 bytes loaded
DS      0       Tester  08:18:37        initial deposit 5000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
EJ      0       Tester  08:18:37        successfully initialized
GP      0       Network 08:18:37        164 Kb of total initialization data received
FI      0       Tester  08:18:37        Pentium Dual-Core  T4300 @ 2.10 GHz, 3001 MB
NP      0       Symbols 08:18:37        EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
IF      2       History 08:28:37        history EURUSD synchronization timeout
PS      2       History 08:28:37        symbol EURUSD synchronization error
EH      0       Tester  08:28:37        cannot get history EURUSD,H1
HM      0       Tester  08:28:37        log file "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - 64\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20110617.log" written
FO      0       Tester  08:29:53        tester agent shutdown
 
sergey1294:

The visualiser does not want to work in portable mode either. here is the log


Yes, we have a problem with the visualiser working when UAC is enabled.

1...413414415416417418419420421422423424425426427...3193
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