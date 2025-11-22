Errors, bugs, questions - page 420
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
this is used to check if the buffers were copied (successfully or not)
with this, we call the inductor on a new barAnd without it, we get only zero values !!!
And the RAM shrinks and shrinks with each bar...
Why?
1. Try to either move these lines to the initialization block - OnInit(), which I think is correct. Or correct handling of the indicator within the function.
2) Better check the handle for disability, then there won't be unnecessary problems (it can and usually is done even in the initialization block).
3. In my opinion, it would be more correct to check inside the function in this form (and there are remarks on the implementation).
How to do it correctly
There are a few variants:
1. The easiest way (if you often use the local version of the terminal) is to copy the command line from the shortcut and add the appropriate key to execute using Start -> Run.
2. Change command line of main shortcut accordingly (you may have to change it in several places)
3. Copy the current shortcut as "MetaTrader 5 - Portable" and then add the appropriate key to the command line of a new shortcut.
In most cases, the best option.
4. For variants with removable disks or flash drives it is more convenient to create a batch file in a folder with the terminal, for example with the name"Portable.bat" and place the following textThen you'll be able to run terminal manually with this file, or if drive name with flash drive isn't changed create possibility to run executable directly with option 1-3.
There are several variants:
1. The easiest way (if you often use the local version of the terminal) is to copy the command line from the shortcut and add the appropriate key to execute using Start -> Run.
2. Change the command line for the main shortcut accordingly (you may have to make changes in several places)
3. Copy the current shortcut as "MetaTrader 5 - Portable" and then add the appropriate key to the command line of a new shortcut.
In most cases it is the best option.
4. For variants with removable disks or flash drives it is better to create a batch file in the folder with the terminal, for example with the name"Portable.bat" and place the following textThen you'll be able to run terminal manually with this file, or if flash drive name is not changed create possibility to run executable directly with option 1-3.
Thanks. I'll give it a try.
It's not working. Here's a screenshot.
It's not working. Here's a screenshot.
Try one of the two options
Try one of the two options
Yes it starts like this
Yeah, that's how it started
Damn now the account does not open, there is no server in the list. Who will remind me the addresses of servers?
1. MQ server - access.metatrader5.com:443 (specified in the Championship 2010 section on the participants' pag).
It is also indicated on the new account registration form, in the line "Add new account in format ...".
2. Old projects can be transferred to the "new home" by running the terminal without a key.
The visualiser does not want to work in portable mode either. here is the log
The visualiser does not want to work in portable mode either. here is the log
Yes, we have a problem with the visualiser working when UAC is enabled.