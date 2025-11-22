Errors, bugs, questions - page 3180
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MT5 build 3270 has started to stumble with the strange behaviour of indenting the chart from the right border.
Apart from the fact that on the new chart the indentation is created by default at a distance of about 90 bars from the right border (a wildly far distance, which was not observed in previous builds),
so also: after reducing it to the minimum and saving the resulting profile, it's worth switching profiles and going back to the saved one, but the indentation has not been saved and is again 90 bars away from the edge.
What is this strange behaviour, does anyone else have it?
The signal went to minus 100. The whole stats curve became 200% I didn't have in a month at all. After closing on the TP such a scramble started.
What should I do now, can everything go back? After all the trades in the history are fine, there were no such plums.
The signal went to minus 100. The whole stats curve became 200% I didn't have in a month at all. After closing on the TP such a scramble started.
What should I do now, can everything go back? After all the trades in the history are fine, there were no such plums.
You can't change the past, trade will and continue or start a new signal.
Where did what come from? It was $14 in Payments for a long time, but today it's $91 and the Topics, Comments and Reader have all dropped to zero.
Can anyone explain what is EA doing with code so:-1.9%/237.2/12200.0
I am confuse so please anyone kindly explain what is the meaning of this code on MT4
Sometime,
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
.....
PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); or PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, EMPTY_VALUE );
ArrayInitialize(ExtA,EMPTY_VALUE); or ArrayInitialize(ExtA,0.0);
Maybe receive results like no effect, DRAW_TYPE auto-changeed between DRAW_SECTION and DRAW_LINE LINE
What is wrong?
How to get DRAW_TYPE property with code like PlotIndexGetInteger(1,....) How to get DRAW_TYPE property with code like PlotIndexGetInteger(1,) ?
Can anyone please help me? Since last night my charts have stopped forming properly. They are working properly if I switch to a demo account but this is happening on my main account. Any help would be appreciated
So, in your case - ask your broker for support.
And if the quality of the data/datafeed on the chart is very important for you so you can change the broker to open the account with the broker for having more good datafeed quality for example.
The charts, the price of the chart and the time of the price on the chart, the trading accounts (live or demo) - all of them are related to the brokers only.
So, in your case - ask your broker for support.
And if the quality of the data/datafeed on the chart is very important for you so you can change the broker to open the account with the broker for having more good datafeed quality for example.
I found an interesting feature ofChartSetSymbolPeriod in combination with the Trade history display(Trade history in the chart context menu).
If there are a lot of trades in the account history, when calling ChartSetSymbolPeriod from the EA to change the timeframe of its chart, the EA disappears without a trace (without a single entry in the log). The same thing happens under the debugger - the debug instantly stops, the chart disappears, the log is clean. It never comes to OnDeinit.
If there are not many trades in the history, everything is OK - OnDeinit triggers , the chartF is switched and the EA is normally reloaded.
I have a feeling that creation of multiple autotrade objects interferes with normal EA startup.PS: Tested on builds 3271, 3270 and 3091, behaviour is the same.
Ready to provide ex5 for analysis.