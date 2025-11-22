Errors, bugs, questions - page 3154
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Got it. And if I don't want to use NormalizePrice function of CSymbolInfo class (I try to avoid libraries, if possible), is there an alternative?
Apply it only when needed, not every sneeze.
I want to make a drop-down list of currency pairs and instruments (own pairs) in the EA input settings window. How it can be done?
How would it be correct to write...
Only use it when you need it, not every sneeze.
Well, thank you for the advice.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart! It's useful not to have to enter the instrument name every time) So enum, switch and case should all be there, all together.
Comrades moderators, please move the posts to the "Questions from Beginners" section.
This is the section about bugs, bugs and their solutions.
Is there any way to find out what the latest version of .NET is supported by MetaEditor (C# DLL import)?
What are the plans to update it?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
How to report an error in MT5?
bot, 2022.02.09 12:54
I would like to know the general process of reporting an error in MT5.
I have created a dotnet6.0 C# DLL. MetaEditor can find the DLL functions and the code compiles fine, but MT5 does not find the necessary functions inside the DLL.
Note that this problem does not occur with a very old version of the C# DLL.
How can I report this to MT5 support?
Thanks
MetaQuotes.
Can you tell me what else Metatrader can read instead of csv?
Can you tell me what else Metatrader can read instead of csv?
.txt
But I prefer it without the extension