Errors, bugs, questions - page 1552

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Karputov Vladimir:

What do you mean by "default colours"? In general, more details are needed: how you set the colours, what you get in the "colours" tab. What happens before compilation (what you change in the code) and what you get after compilation.

The "default colours" are the colours that are registered in the indicator code.

I open the indicator parameters, change the colour in the "colours" tab, the indicator colour changes

and then if you do not change anything in the code and compile the indicator, the changed colour is reset to the original one

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

The "default colours" are the colours that are prescribed in the indicator code.

I open the indicator parameters, change the colour in the "colours" tab, the indicator colour changes

and then if you do not change anything in the code and compile the indicator, the changed colour is reset to the original one

Perhaps these colours are set in your OnInit?
 

MQL4. For MathTan(), it is written that if the argument ". is greater than or equal to 263 or less than or equal to -263, the value is lost and the function returns an undefined number".

Code:

#property strict
void OnStart()
  {
   Print("1) MathTan(263) = ",MathTan(263));
   Print("2) MathTan(555) = ",MathTan(555));
   Print("3) MathTan(-263) = ",MathTan(-263));
   Print("4) MathTan(-555) = ",MathTan(-555));
  }

Result:


It is not clear where the function returns undefined numbers here.

[Deleted]  
Dear developers! Once again, please! Please fix the search! Now you can normally search the site only through third-party search engines!
 

Can you please tell me how to link a colour to a specific currency?

The "Colours" tab should have a specific currency instead of ordinal numbers.

The Input Parameters tab contains comma separated currencies USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, JPY in one parameter

I want the colour of currency to be always the same regardless of their order.


 
It is better to take colours and draw colour markers on the indicator with colour matching, what you are asking cannot be done.
 

There's a typo in the reference

Перегрузка операций позволяет использовать операционную нотацию (запись в виде простых выражений) к сложным объектам - структурам и классам. 
Запись выражений с использованием перегруженных операций упрощает восприятие исходного кода, так как более сложная реализация со крыта. <<<
 

Is freelancing now also freezing funds for 7 days after the job is done?

There hasn't been one quite recently. There was a delay in the marketplace.

No, well, at first when this delay was introduced, there was a delay in freelancing as well, then when people started asking questions about the appropriateness of this check after all the stages of work had been completed, this seven-day delay was removed.

Has it been reintroduced now? Or is it a glitch of some kind?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Is freelancing now also freezing funds for 7 days after the job is done?

There hasn't been one quite recently. There was a delay in the marketplace.

No, well, at first when this delay was introduced, there was a delay in freelancing as well, then when people started asking questions about the appropriateness of this check after all the stages of work had been completed, this seven-day delay was removed.

Has it been reintroduced now? Or is it a glitch of some kind?

Only the start of the countdown was moved from the payment step to the freezing step, not removed at all
 
Alexander Puzanov:
Only the start of the countdown was moved from the payment step to the freezing step, not removed at all
I see. I'm not a frequent visitor there - I don't know the nuances. Thank you.
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