Errors, bugs, questions - page 1552
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What do you mean by "default colours"? In general, more details are needed: how you set the colours, what you get in the "colours" tab. What happens before compilation (what you change in the code) and what you get after compilation.
The "default colours" are the colours that are registered in the indicator code.
I open the indicator parameters, change the colour in the "colours" tab, the indicator colour changes
and then if you do not change anything in the code and compile the indicator, the changed colour is reset to the original one
The "default colours" are the colours that are prescribed in the indicator code.
I open the indicator parameters, change the colour in the "colours" tab, the indicator colour changes
and then if you do not change anything in the code and compile the indicator, the changed colour is reset to the original one
MQL4. For MathTan(), it is written that if the argument ". is greater than or equal to 263 or less than or equal to -263, the value is lost and the function returns an undefined number".
Code:
Result:
It is not clear where the function returns undefined numbers here.
Can you please tell me how to link a colour to a specific currency?
The "Colours" tab should have a specific currency instead of ordinal numbers.
The Input Parameters tab contains comma separated currencies USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, JPY in one parameter
I want the colour of currency to be always the same regardless of their order.
There's a typo in the reference
Запись выражений с использованием перегруженных операций упрощает восприятие исходного кода, так как более сложная реализация со крыта. <<<
Is freelancing now also freezing funds for 7 days after the job is done?
There hasn't been one quite recently. There was a delay in the marketplace.
No, well, at first when this delay was introduced, there was a delay in freelancing as well, then when people started asking questions about the appropriateness of this check after all the stages of work had been completed, this seven-day delay was removed.
Has it been reintroduced now? Or is it a glitch of some kind?
Is freelancing now also freezing funds for 7 days after the job is done?
There hasn't been one quite recently. There was a delay in the marketplace.
No, well, at first when this delay was introduced, there was a delay in freelancing as well, then when people started asking questions about the appropriateness of this check after all the stages of work had been completed, this seven-day delay was removed.
Has it been reintroduced now? Or is it a glitch of some kind?
Only the start of the countdown was moved from the payment step to the freezing step, not removed at all