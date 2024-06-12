VPS. I have change the account but doesn't appear on MT5
Hi everyone.
After some struggling I change the account number at the VPS on the website but now on my Metatrader 5 I don't know how to connect the account to the VPS. When I right click on the account on MT5 I see "register a virtual server" and it take me to the tab for buying a VPS service.
Any idea how I connect my account to the VPS?
Restart your MT5 terminal and you will see the MQL5 VPS under your account number, if you've performed the account move successfully.
Restart your MT5 terminal and you will see the MQL5 VPS under your account number, if you've performed the account move successfully.
I'm afraid not only I restarted the terminal buy deleted and added all the accounts. As for the correct move I can see that on the web page for VPS account has changed.
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your mnaghdi login.
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your mnaghdi login.
Thanks for the reply. I am already logged in and my balance appear on the VPS tab above the options to buy a VPS service. Nevertheless I tried the option community as you suggested still no hope.
Make sure that you've moved your MQL5 VPS on the correct trading account, this is a known error.
Make sure that you've moved your MQL5 VPS on the correct trading account, this is a known error.
Thanks Eleni for help
It seems to have something with the demo account. I tried another one and it's all right.I strongly recommend to everybody to get a proper VPS rather than this full of limitations one.
I have the MT5 VPS with me. This weekend the broker changed the server name, post which the EA is running smoothly on the VPS. But when I go the VPS page to stop the VPS, its asking me to buy the VPS subscription again.
I am logged in to my MT5 community account, but still no luck to see the active VPS subscription to stop the EA.
Any idea how I can do it?
Hello Everyone!
I have the MT5 VPS with me. This weekend the broker changed the server name, post which the EA is running smoothly on the VPS. But when I go the VPS page to stop the VPS, its asking me to buy the VPS subscription again.
I am logged in to my MT5 community account, but still no luck to see the active VPS subscription to stop the EA.
Any idea how I can do it?
Try to restart your terminal and check again, or you can do the same thing here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Hi everyone.
After some struggling I change the account number at the VPS on the website but now on my Metatrader 5 I don't know how to connect the account to the VPS. When I right click on the account on MT5 I see "register a virtual server" and it take me to the tab for buying a VPS service.
Any idea how I connect my account to the VPS?