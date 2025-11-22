Errors, bugs, questions - page 302
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Can you tell me which server to choose where the history of quotes
and spreads since 2008. I downloaded the installer from your site
I downloaded the installer from your site MT5, but tried all the servers after 2010, 01, 01.
I tried to delete the history
I tried to delete my history from root folder - still the same.Tried the standard servers - terminal
Tell us, what is the principle behind the decision to release a new build?
During the last week we have been preparing to release a big cumulative update for MetaTrader 4 platform, so the release of the next MetaTrader 5 builds has been slowed down a little.
The next build of MT5 will be released in the next 2 days (it is already in the final stage of internal testing).
Please advise which server to choose for the quote history
Try increasing the maximum number of bars on the chart in the terminal settings and restart the terminal.
Thanks for the reply - that's reassuring, the Alpari server.
We found out a long time ago that the Alpari server is not the right place to do full-fledged testing.
Any tips on which server to choose, with a history of quotes
I have been working on it since 2008. I downloaded the installer from your site.
If you want to test it on the server of the developers, you should do it on the server of the developers. As far as I remember the history of quotes was downloaded from 2005 year.
I personally have been testing EAs since 2000.
In any case, the highest quality story I've seen only here (it's a pity the characters are too few)...
Gentlemen, has anyone tried to compare the results of the Expert Advisor in real time (for example, for a week) with the results obtained by running the tester over the same period?
I.e. first the Expert Advisor works for a week, then we run the tester for the same period with the same parameters and compare the list of trades. I get very different results.
In reality, about half of the trades are missing, with no problems registered in the log for opening them.
Gentlemen, has anyone tried to compare the results of the Expert Advisor in real time (for example, for a week) with the results obtained by running the tester over the same period?
I.e. first the Expert Advisor works for a week, then we run the tester for the same period with the same parameters and compare the list of trades. I get very different results.
In reality, about half of the trades are missing, with no problems registered in the log for opening them.
Gentlemen, has anyone tried to compare the results of the Expert Advisor in real time (for example, for a week) with the results obtained by running the tester over the same period?
I.e. first the Expert Advisor works for a week, then we run the tester for the same period with the same parameters and compare the list of trades. I get very different results.
In reality, about half of the trades are missing, with no problems registered in the log for opening them.
I have had my expert running for three months on demo (metaquotes). The results in the tester are identical!
Hmmm... Ok, I'll see why. Maybe I'll find something out.
We found out a long time ago that the Alpari server is not the right place to do full-fledged testing.
So test on the developers' server, as far as I remember the story has been uploaded for the Championship since 2005.
I have been testing EAs since 2000.
If anything, I've found the highest quality of history only here (it's a pity it's not so many symbols)...
Thanks a lot. I think so too.
But I cannot download the history from those servers, I have already tried everything,
I deleted the quotes history from the folder and it still does not load.
I tried the script from the site but the same thing, I get the opinion
I have tried the script from the site but it keeps loading.
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In the tester mode, too, does not download the story. If I register the server at Alpari or Broko, all the data will be downloaded instantly.
They all download instantly, but all these servers do not want to get friendly :-)