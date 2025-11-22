Errors, bugs, questions - page 303
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And the spread is at least from 2010. thank you!
Question for developers:
Arethe client terminalglobal variables in EA test mode emulated in some way or are they missing as a class?Thank you.
Question for developers:
Areglobal variables of the client terminal emulated in the Expert Advisor testing mode or missing as a class?Thank you.
Global variables fully work in the Strategy Tester.
However, the database of global variables is nullified in each test.
The global variables in the Strategy Tester are fully operational.
But with each test, the global variable base is zeroed out.
Dima_S:
Понято. А в терминале они в списке должны появляться, как было в МТ4?
Service-desk is not added to application #33778
It's on the x64 platform again...
I have a question, as I've never dealt with 64-bit compilers - is there some special code there? Why are there so many errors in the x64 version? How do they differ from the x32 version?
I take this function from the MQL5 Reference / Language Fundamentals / Functions section
But the compiler prints '(' - semicolon is expected.
What does it mean?
I take this function from MQL5 Reference / Language Basics / Functions
But the compiler prints '(' - semicolon is expected
What does it mean?
This is a formal human inattention.
in the declaration of the function double a - the letter 'a' is Cyrillic, and in return (a + b) - the letter 'a' is Latin
isn't this letter highlighted in pink in your editor?
I take this function from MQL5 Reference / Language Basics / Functions
But the compiler prints '(' - semicolon is expected
What does it mean?
is formal human inattention...
An explanation with such a characterisation is hardly applicable to the situation :) The symbol was fixed immediately in the editor, as a matter of course. The error occurs when the cursor is in front of an opening parenthesis, not the 'a' character. Being humanly attentive, you should have noticed it in the quoted compiler comment.
The question remains: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page304#comment_48136
Explanation. The question has arisen, not because I am sitting down and stupidly compiling examples from the reference book, but because this error message appears when I create a working function. Referencing the example from the reference does not change anything. You can even remove the description of the arguments from the header - the problem persists.