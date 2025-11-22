Errors, bugs, questions - page 296
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What happened to the tester in build 392?
It stopped drawing the chart as before. Now, despite the constant presence of new trades, a new point on the chart is drawn on the third (fourth, fifth) day, and not immediately, as it was before. And now the tester has drawn only two points on the chart at all - the beginning and the end of testing. The testing period covered 6 years during which there were about 500 trades.
I've provided an example concerning the MQL5 folder in my comment. By the way, I have log messages there and it clearly shows WHERE the compiler searches for files.
And, as I wrote, OBJPROP_BMPFILE with relative path from the Images folder doesn't work either. In general, according to the latest experiments, everything works when the full path is specified starting from \ from MQL5.
The question was whether this innovation is valid? Or is it a temporary phenomenon?
Yes, from now on, paths must be specified relatively to the MQL5 folder.
1) At present, we only support *.bmp in resources. In the future, we plan to expand by adding *.wav and *.png
2) A resource is inserted by command #resource "<path to resource file>"
This path is formed according to the following principle: if there is "\" at the beginning of the line,
, the resource is searched relative to the MQL5 directory, if there is no slash, it is searched relative to the source file,
, in which this resource is written. In this case, it is not allowed to use "..\" and ":\" in resource paths
3) resource name becomes the path without slashes at the beginning of the name; for example, "\Images\euro.bmp",
, then resource name becomes "Images\euro.bmp"
4) to use the resource in MQL program when setting the picture property (in future when playing WAV)
a special attribute "::" is used e.g. to use your own resource use "::Images\euro.bmp"
to use another ex5 resource "pictures.ex5::Images\euro.bmp"
Yes, now the paths must be relative to the MQL5 folder.
What happened to the tester in build 392?
It stopped drawing the chart as before. Now, despite the constant presence of new trades, a new point on the chart is drawn on the third (fourth, fifth) day, and not immediately, as it was before. And now the tester has drawn only two points on the chart at all - the beginning and the end of testing. The testing period covered 6 years during which there were about 500 trades.
#import "kernel32.dll"2011.02.08 14:06:45 Tester expert file C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 DEV\MQL5\kernel32.dll open error [2]
It's strange, the tester searches also relatively to the MQL5 folder...
The tester does not want to work with lots < 0.10
0.15 opens and 0.05 writes error [Invalid Volume]
? Leverage is set as it should be 1k500 ?
? ? ?
There is an error either in ChartNext function or in the example:
EventChartCustom(currChart,eventID,lparam,dparam,sparam);
currChart=ChartNext(currChart);// based on the previous one, get a new chart
if(currChart==0)break;
currChart actually reaches the end of the chart list == -1.
Tester does not want to work with lots < 0.10
0.15 opens and 0.05 writes an error [Invalid Volume].
? Leverage is set as it should be 1k500
? ? ?
What does this expression return?
See article Limitations and checks in Expert Advisors
The tester does not want to work with lots < 0.10
0.15 opens and 0.05 writes error [Invalid Volume]
? Leverage is set as it should be 1k500 ?
? ? ?
Which server and pair?